Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies, including ITC, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Gillette India, NTPC, and many others will others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, February 5. Some other companies will also trade ex-bonus and ex-split while some have announced a buy back of shares next week.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week: Here we list out details in regard to the some of the dividend stocks:

Coforge Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹19. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 5.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹12. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 5.

CMS Info Systems: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2.5 Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 6.

GAIL (India) Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹5.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 6.

NTPC Ltd: The state-run PSU declared an interim dividend of ₹2.25. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 6.

HPCL: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹15. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 7.

Gillette India: The company declared an interim and special dividend of ₹45 and ₹40 respectively. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 8.

ITC Ltd: The FMCG major declared an interim dividend of ₹6.25. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 8.

Shree Cement Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹50. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 8.

RITES Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4.75. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 9.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: The pharma major declared an interim dividend of ₹8.75. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 9.

FULL LIST:Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, February 5: Apcotex Industries Ltd, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, February 6: Aarti Drugs Ltd, CMS Info Systems Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Shriram Finance Ltd

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, February 7: Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd (CONCOR), HPCL, SRF Ltd, Symphony Limited, V.I.P Industries Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, February 8: Ajanta Pharma Ltd, Gillette India, India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, ITC Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Dolat Algotech Ltd, GPT Infraprojects Ltd, Greenpanel Industries Ltd, IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, MOIL Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd, PH Capital Ltd, QGO Finance Ltd, RITES Ltd, Shanthi Gears Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.

The following are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:4. Shares will trade ex-bonus on February 5.

Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 2:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on February 7.

Akshar Spintex Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:5. Shares will trade ex-bonus on February 8.

Shreeji Translogistics Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:3. Shares will trade ex-bonus on February 8.

A bonus issue is a corporate action which is an offer given to the existing shareholders of the company to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, the companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may decide to give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Other Corporate Action: ADS Diagnostic Ltd: E.G.M on February 5

IRB InvIT Fund: Income Distribution (InvIT) on February 5

Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Ltd: Stock split from ₹10 to ₹1 on February 5

Tata Metaliks Ltd: Amalgamation on February 6

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd: E.G.M. on February 7

Virtualsoft Systems Ltd: E.G.M. on February 7

Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd: E.G.M. on February 8

Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd: E.G.M. on February 8.

