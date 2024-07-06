Dividend Stocks: JSW Steel, Sun Pharma, IOC, Axis Bank, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies including Raymond , Persistent Systems , Indian Oil Corp (IOC), JSW Steel , among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Monday, July 8. Along with these, some companies have announced other corporate actions such as bonus issue and stock splits, according to BSE data.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

