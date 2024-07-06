Hello User
Dividend Stocks: JSW Steel, Sun Pharma, IOC, Axis Bank, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

  • Dividend Stocks: Several companies including AU Small Finance Bank, JK Cement, Axis Bank, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.

Dividend Stocks: Stocks of several companies such as Axis Bank and Sun Pharmaceuticals will trade ex-dividend next week

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies including Raymond, Persistent Systems, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), JSW Steel, among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Monday, July 8. Along with these, some companies have announced other corporate actions such as bonus issue and stock splits, according to BSE data.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, July 8, 2024:

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, 9 July 2024:

Atishay Ltd, Baid Finserv Ltd, DCM Shriram Limited, Deep Industries Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, J.K. Cement Ltd, JSW Steel, Persistent Systems, Polycab India Ltd

More to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
