Shares of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, KEC International Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd, Paushak Ltd, Standard Industries Ltd, and Transport Corporation of India Ltd among others will be under investors’ radar on Tuesday as they will trade ex-dividend today.

Today, 10 stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here we list out full details in regard to those dividend stocks:

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd: The company has declared a interim dividend of ₹1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Carborundum Universal Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹2. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹0.70. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

KEC International Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹3. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹4.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Orient Cement Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Paushak Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹17.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Standard Industries Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹0.25. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd: The company has final dividend of ₹2. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test