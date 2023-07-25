Dividend Stocks: KEC Intl, Orient Cement, eight others to trade ex-dividend - July 251 min read 25 Jul 2023, 08:33 AM IST
A total of 10 stocks will trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price gets adjusted for the next dividend payout.
Shares of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, KEC International Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd, Paushak Ltd, Standard Industries Ltd, and Transport Corporation of India Ltd among others will be under investors’ radar on Tuesday as they will trade ex-dividend today.
