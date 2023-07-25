Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend Stocks: KEC Intl, Orient Cement, eight others to trade ex-dividend - July 25

Dividend Stocks: KEC Intl, Orient Cement, eight others to trade ex-dividend - July 25

1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 08:33 AM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • A total of 10 stocks will trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price gets adjusted for the next dividend payout.

Today, 10 stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout.

Shares of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, KEC International Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd, Paushak Ltd, Standard Industries Ltd, and Transport Corporation of India Ltd among others will be under investors’ radar on Tuesday as they will trade ex-dividend today.

Shares of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, KEC International Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd, Paushak Ltd, Standard Industries Ltd, and Transport Corporation of India Ltd among others will be under investors’ radar on Tuesday as they will trade ex-dividend today.

Today, 10 stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Today, 10 stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here we list out full details in regard to those dividend stocks:

Here we list out full details in regard to those dividend stocks:

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 1.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 1.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd: The company has declared a interim dividend of 1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd: The company has declared a interim dividend of 1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Carborundum Universal Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 2. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Carborundum Universal Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 2. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 0.70. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 0.70. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

KEC International Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 3. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

KEC International Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 3. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 4.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 4.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Orient Cement Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Orient Cement Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Paushak Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 17.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Paushak Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 17.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Standard Industries Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 0.25. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Standard Industries Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 0.25. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd: The company has final dividend of 2. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd: The company has final dividend of 2. It will trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2023.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:33 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.