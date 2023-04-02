Dividend stocks king: Vedanta to turn ex-dividend for 5th interim dividend of 2050% on 6 April2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 08:57 PM IST
- Vedanta approved a fifth interim dividend of ₹20.50 per equity share i.e., 2050% on a face value of Re 1 each for the financial year FY23. This specific dividend payout will come to around ₹7,621 crore.
Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Limited is king when it comes to paying dividends to its shareholders. It has the highest dividend yield in large-cap space. For fiscal FY23, Vedanta has paid a total of four interim dividends, and the fifth one is just around the corner. Vedanta stock is set to turn ex-dividend later in this week's trading session. It will be paying a breath-taking 2050% fifth interim dividend!
