Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Limited is king when it comes to paying dividends to its shareholders. It has the highest dividend yield in large-cap space. For fiscal FY23, Vedanta has paid a total of four interim dividends, and the fifth one is just around the corner. Vedanta stock is set to turn ex-dividend later in this week's trading session. It will be paying a breath-taking 2050% fifth interim dividend!

