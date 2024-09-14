Dividend Stocks: Kirloskar Industries, Mazagon Dock, NALCO among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies, including Kirloskar Industries, Mazagon Dock, National Aluminium Co. Ltd (NALCO), Deccan Cements, Edelweiss Financial Services, Container Corporation of India, and Ambika Cotton Mills, among others, will trade ex-dividend from Tuesday, September 17, according to data collected from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website.

As per the BSE data, some companies have announced other corporate actions such as share buybacks, bonus issues, and stock splits.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts itself to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Also Read | Is the Indian stock market closed on Monday for Eid?

Here are the stocks that have declared dividends in the upcoming week:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, September 17, 2024: 3B BlackBio Dx Ltd, Andhra Sugars Ltd, Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd, Bharat Bhushan Share & Commodity Brokers Ltd, Carysil Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Divyashakti Ltd, Delton Cables Ltd, Dreamfolks Services Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., Elnet Technologies Ltd, GOCL Corporation Ltd, Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd, Gujarat Crafts Industries Ltd, Hindustan Hardy Ltd, IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd, Info Amines Ltd, J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd, Mangal Credit and Fincorp Ltd, Marksans Pharma Ltd, Nettlinx Ltd, NMDC Ltd, Prakash Pipes Ltd, Prakash Industries Ltd, Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd, Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd, Ruchira Papers Ltd, Sal Automotive Ltd, Sandhar Technologies Ltd, Narmada Gelatines Ltd, Spenta International Ltd, TPL Plastech Ltd, Trishakti Industries Ltd, Veritas (India) Ltd, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd, Windlas Biotech Ltd, Southern Gas Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 18, 2024: Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Apollo Pipes Ltd, Ashiana Housing Ltd, Bal Pharma Ltd, Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, Century Plyboards Ltd, Container Corporation of India Ltd, De Nora India Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Gufic Biosciences Ltd, HeidelbergCement India Ltd, Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd, Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd, Kirloskar Industries Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd, LT Foods Ltd, Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd, Mastek Ltd, NLC India Ltd, Oricon Enterprises Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Boils Ltd, Sadhana Nitrochem Ltd, Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd, Signet Industries Limited, SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd, Star Paper Mills Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd, Tamil Nadu Petroproducts Ltd, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd, Wonder Electricals Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, September 19, 2024: First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd, ABC India Ltd, Alicon Castalloy Limited, Ansal Buildwell Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd, BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd, Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd, Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd, Cybertech Systems and Software Ltd, Denis Chem Lab Ltd, Entertainment Network (India) Ltd, Fluidomat Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd, HLE Glascoat Ltd, India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd, Kiran Vyapar Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Medicamen Biotech Ltd, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd, Mold-Tek Packaging Limited, Munjal Auto Industries Ltd, Neogen Chemicals Ltd, Nikhil Adhesives Ltd, NDO-National Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, PTC India Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd, Samrat Pharmachem Ltd, Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sangam (India) Ltd, Sansera Engineering Ltd, Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd, Shalby Ltd, Sharda Motor Industries Ltd, Suraj Products Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Systematix Corporate Services Ltd, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, Tirupati Foam Ltd, TruCap Finance Ltd, Vadilal Industries Ltd, Vadilal Enterprises Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, September 20, 2024: 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd, Alphageo (India) Ltd, Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd, Apex Frozen Foods Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, AuSom Enterprise Limited, Balu Forge Industries Ltd, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, Beekay Steel Industries Ltd, Bright Brothers Ltd, Capital India Finance Ltd, Cindrella Hotels Ltd, Chaman Lal Sethia Exports Ltd, Coastal Corporation Ltd, Coral Laboratories Ltd, Creative Castings Ltd, Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd, Deccan Cements Ltd, Dhabriya Polywood Ltd, Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd, DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd, Donear Industries Ltd, EMS Ltd, Evans Electric Ltd, Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd, Filatex India Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Frontier Springs Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Gopal Snacks Ltd, Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd, Grovy India Ltd, GTPL Hathway Ltd, Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd, Hindustan Composites Ltd, Hindustan Tin Works Ltd, HMA Agro Industries Ltd, INCAP Ltd, International Conveyors Ltd, ITL Industries Ltd, Jay Ushin Ltd, Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd, Kanchi Karpooram Ltd, KIFS Financial Services Ltd, Kitex Garments Ltd, Lahoti Overseas Ltd, Maithan Alloys Ltd, Mercury Laboratories Ltd, Metroglobal Limited, Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd, National Aluminium Co. Ltd, National Fertilizers Ltd, NIBE Ltd, Northern Spirits Ltd, Pee Cee Cosma Scope Ltd, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Power Mech Projects Ltd, Premier Explosives Ltd, Prime Fresh Ltd, Radix Industries (India) Limited, Rajoo Engineering Ltd, Reliable Data Services Ltd, Rico Auto Industries Ltd, Rites Ltd, Rolcon Engineering Co. Ltd, Roto Pumps Ltd, Rupa & Company Ltd, Shivalik Rasayan Ltd, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd, Supershakti Metaliks Ltd, Suraj Estate Developers Ltd, Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd, Tarsons Products Ltd, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd, TGV Sraac Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd, Vidli Restaurants Ltd, Vishnu Chemicals Ltd, Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd, VLS Finance Ltd, Zenith Fibres Ltd, Zuari Industries Ltd.

Here are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week:

Saksoft Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:4. Shares will trade ex-bonus on September 19.

Axita Cotton Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:3. Shares will trade ex-bonus on September 20.

Mindteck (India) Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:4. Shares will trade ex-bonus on September 20.

The Phoenix Mills Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on September 20.

Rites Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on September 20.

Ujaas Energy Limited declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:4. Shares will trade ex-bonus on September 20.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Here are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week:

Nandan Denim Limited will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on September 19.

Fedders Holding Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on September 20.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 ( denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Also Read | NSE warns of WhatApp scamsters luring investors with shares at discounted prices

Other Corporate Action:

Rapid Investments Ltd: Right issue of equity shares on September 18.

Asya Infosoft Limited: Resolution plan suspension on September 18.