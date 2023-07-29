Shares of several companies including Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Maruti Suzuki, Exide Industries , United Breweries , Kotak Mahindra Bank, among many others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, August 31.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Additionally, shares of Kamdhenu Ventures and NINTech Systems will trade ex bonus next week, according to data on stock exchanges.

The following are the stocks that will trade ex-bonus in the coming week:

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd: Trades ex-bonus on August 1; Bonus issue 1:1

NINtec Systems Ltd: Trades ex-bonus on August 3; Bonus issue 4:5

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the next week:

Here we list out details in regard to the some of the dividend stocks:

Exide Industries: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹2. It will trade ex-dividend on August 1, 2023.

CRISIL Ltd: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹8. It will trade ex-dividend on August 2, 2023.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T): The company has declared a dividend of ₹24 and a special dividend of ₹6. It will trade ex-dividend on August 2, 2023.

Bata India: The company has declared a dividend of ₹13.5. It will trade ex-dividend on August 3, 2023.

Maruti Suzuki: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹90. It will trade ex-dividend on August 30, 2023.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1.5. It will trade ex-dividend on August 4, 2023.

FULL LIST:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, July 31:

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, EIH Associated Hotels Ltd, Fairchem Organics Ltd, Igarashi Motors India Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Voltamp Transformers Ltd, Voltamp Transformers Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, August 1:

D B Corp Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd, J.K Cement Ltd, Orient Paper & Industries Ltd, Resonance Specialties, Rupa & Company, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Shetron Ltd, SRF Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, August 2:

ABM Knowledgeware, Ador Welding Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, Bdh Industries Ltd, Centum Electronics Ltd, CRISIL Ltd, Data Patterns (India), Dynamic Cables Ltd, EIH Ltd, Hawkins Cookers Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd, Menon Pistons Ltd, Sahyadri Industries Ltd, Share India Securities Ltd, Share India Securities Ltd, Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd, T D Power Systems Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, August 3:

ADF Foods Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Albert David Ltd, Alembic Ltd, AMJ Land Holdings Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd., Bata India Ltd, Chembond Chemicals Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Clean Science And Technology Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Disa India Ltd, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, ESAB India Ltd, Granules India Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Honda India Power Products Ltd, IVP Ltd, Keltech Energies Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Matrimony.com Ltd, Oriental Aromatics Ltd, Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd, The Ramco Cements Limited, Ramco Industries Ltd, S H Kelkar And Company Ltd, Shreyans Industries Ltd, Shreyans Industries Ltd, Star Housing Finance Ltd, Tips Industries Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, UPL Limited, Usha Martin Ltd, XPRO India Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, August 4:

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, ADOR Fontech Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Andhra Paper Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd, Astral Ltd, Bayer Cropscience, Berger Paints India, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Cheviot Co. Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Industries Ltd, Dolfin Rubbers, Emmbi Industries, EPL Ltd, Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery, Grauer & Weil (india) Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd, Hercules Hoists Ltd, IP Rings Ltd, JTL Industries Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Kirloskar Industries Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Mindteck (india) Ltd, Munjal Showa, Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd, Prima Plastics Ltd, Raminfo Limited, Route Mobile Ltd, Sanghvi Movers Ltd, Strides Pharma Science, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Symphony Limited, Timken India Ltd, Vishnu Chemicals Ltd, VST Industries, Wim Plast Ltd.

