Dividend Stocks: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, TCS, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of major firms, including Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), INOX India, Bank of Baroda, Container Corporation of India, are among others that will trade ex-dividend in the week starting Monday, 2 June 2025.

Advertisement

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. The dividend issue will be payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

According to BSE data, many companies also announced other corporate actions, including a bonus issue.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, 3 June 2025 Atishay Ltd will declare a final dividend of Re 1 per share on Tuesday, 3 June 2025.

Advertisement

Larsen & Toubro Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹34 per share on Tuesday, 3 June 2025.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹69 per share on Tuesday, 3 June 2025.

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹2.5 per share on Tuesday, 3 June 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, 4 June 2025 INOX India Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹2 per share on Wednesday, 4 June 2025.

Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹2.5 per share on Wednesday, 4 June 2025.

Advertisement

Tata Motors Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹6 per share on Wednesday, 4 June 2025.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹30 per share on Wednesday, 4 June 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, 5 June 2025 Jindal Saw Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹2 per share on Thursday, 5 June 2025.

Rallis India Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹2.5 per share on Thursday, 5 June 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, 6 June 2025 Bank of Baroda will declare a final dividend of ₹8.3 per share on Friday, 6 June 2025.

Advertisement

Container Corporation of India Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹2 per share on Friday, 6 June 2025.

East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Ltd will declare an interim dividend on Friday, 6 June 2025.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹90 per share on Friday, 6 June 2025.

High Energy Batteries India Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹3 per share on Friday, 6 June 2025.

IFGL Refractories Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹1 per share on Friday, 6 June 2025.

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹30 per share on Friday, 6 June 2025.

Advertisement

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd will declare a special dividend of ₹20 per share on Friday, 6 June 2025.

JSW Energy Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹2 per share on Friday, 6 June 2025.

Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹6 per share on Friday, 6 June 2025.

L&T Technology Services Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹38 per share on Friday, 6 June 2025.

Maithan Alloys Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹7 per share on Friday, 6 June 2025.

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.4 per share on Friday, 6 June 2025.

Advertisement

QGO Finance Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.15 per share on Friday, 6 June 2025.

TAAL Enterprises Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹30 per share on Friday, 6 June 2025.

Tata Steel Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹3.6 per share on Friday, 6 June 2025.

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹20 per share on Friday, 6 June 2025.

Toss The Coin Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹0.5 per share on Friday, 6 June 2025.

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week Shalibhadra Finance Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 3:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday, 4 June 2025.

Advertisement

Shilchar Technologies Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:2. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 6 June 2025.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Also Read | Leela Hotels IPO vs Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO: What GMP signals ahead of listing

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week Coforge Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Wednesday, 4 June 2025.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

Advertisement

Most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Also Read | Multibagger jewellery stock gives 300% returns to IPO allottees in two years

Other Corporate Actions Cube Highways Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Monday, 2 June 2025.

National Highways Infra Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Monday, 2 June 2025.

Capital Infra Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Tuesday, 3 June 2025.

Rajnish Wellness Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Tuesday, 3 June 2025.

Franklin Industries Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Wednesday, 4 June 2025.

SIS Ltd: Buyback of shares on Friday, 6 June 2025.

Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Friday, 6 June 2025.

Advertisement

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee