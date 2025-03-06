Dividend stocks: Last date to buy SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Metro Brands shares is today as record date for determining eligible shareholders list to receive the dividend payout is tomorrow i.e 7 March 2025

The record date for 7 March as per T+1 settlement process suggests that investors who bought shares of SBI Life, Metro Brands a day prior to the record date will see their names listed among the eligible shareholders for dividend payout.

SBI Life, Metro Brands Dividend Payout details SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd post meeting of its Board of Directors on 28 February'2025 had declared an interim dividend on equity shares of the Company of ₹2.70/- (Two Rupees and Seventy Paisa only) per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for the Financial Year 2024-25, translating into 27% dividend considering face value of shares.

The Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2024-25 will be paid to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares determined with reference to the Record Date of Friday, March 07, 2025.

The dividend paid to the Shareholders on or before Sunday, March 30, 2025

Metro Brands Ltd post Board Meeting held on Friday, February 28, 2025 also had announced an Interim Dividend and Special Dividend for the Financial Year ending 31st March 2025

Metro Brands had declared Interim Dividend of ₹3.00/- per equity share and a Special Dividend of ₹14.50/- per equity share having face value of ₹5/- each.

Further, it informed that Friday, March 7, 2025, shall be reckoned as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim and Special Dividend for the FY 2024-25.

The date of payment of the aforesaid Interim and Special Dividend as per the company shall be within thirty (30) days from the date of declaration.