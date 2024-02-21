Dividend stocks: LIC, Hero MotoCorp, SJVN, MRF among 16 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
LIC has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.00 per equity share. LIC shares will trade ex-dividend today.
Dividend stocks: Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), JK Lakshmi Cement, MRF, Hero MotoCorp, SJVN, Sula Vineyards, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Cummins India, Electrosteel Castings, NCL Industries, PI Industries, PlatinumOne Business Services, Premco Global, Saregama India, Uniparts India, United Van Der Horst, and Eastern Logica Infoway will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 21 (Wednesday).
