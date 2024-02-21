Dividend stocks: Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), JK Lakshmi Cement, MRF, Hero MotoCorp, SJVN, Sula Vineyards, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Cummins India, Electrosteel Castings, NCL Industries, PI Industries, PlatinumOne Business Services, Premco Global, Saregama India, Uniparts India, United Van Der Horst, and Eastern Logica Infoway will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 21 (Wednesday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and bonus issue for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 17 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on February 21.

Interim Dividend Life Insurance Corporation of India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.00 per equity share.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

MRF: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share.

Hero Motocorp: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹75.00 per equity share and a special dividend of ₹25.00 per equity share.

SJVN: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.15 per equity share.

Sula Vineyards: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.00 per equity share.

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share.

Cummins India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹18.00 per equity share.

Electrosteel Castings: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share.

NCL Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share.

PI Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹6.00 per equity share.

PlatinumOne Business Services: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

Premco Global: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

Saregama India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.00 per equity share.

Uniparts India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹6.00 per equity share.

United Van Der Horst: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share.

Shares of the 16 companies will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday.

Bonus Issue Eastern Logica Infoway: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 5:1.

Shares of Eastern Logica Infoway will trade ex- bonus on Wednesday.

