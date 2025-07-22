Dividend stocks: LIC, Hero MotoCorp to Lupin — these shares to trade ex-date soon

A host of dividend-paying stocks are set to trade ex-dividend in the coming week, offering potential opportunities for income-focused investors. According to data available on the BSE, notable names like Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Hero MotoCorp, Lupin, Zydus Lifesciences, and Pidilite Industries, among others, have declared dividend record dates between July 23 and July 25, 2025.

Advertisement

What is the Ex-Dividend Date? The ex-dividend date is the cut-off date on which a stock starts trading without the value of its upcoming dividend. Investors holding the stock before this date are eligible to receive the declared dividend. Those who buy the stock on or after the ex-dividend date will not be entitled to the payout. To be eligible, investors must be on the company’s books by the record date, which usually falls one working day after the ex-date.

Key Dividend Announcements LIC India’s largest insurer, LIC, has declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per share for FY25. The record date is July 25, 2025. All shareholders whose names appear on LIC’s register by the end of that date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The company has informed exchanges that, if approved, the dividend will be paid around September 25.

Advertisement

Lupin Pharma major Lupin recommended a final dividend of ₹12 per equity share (face value: ₹2), translating into a 600% payout for FY25. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM, and the record date has been fixed for July 25, 2025.

Hero MotoCorp The two-wheeler giant’s board proposed a final dividend of ₹65 per share (face value: ₹2) during its meeting on May 13, 2025. The record date is July 24, and the dividend will be approved at the company’s 42nd Annual General Meeting.

Pidilite Industries Pidilite, known for its Fevicol brand, has announced a dividend of ₹20 per share (face value: ₹1), with a record date of July 23. This payout will also be subject to shareholder approval at the AGM.

Advertisement

Divi’s Laboratories At its meeting on May 17, Divi’s board proposed a final dividend of ₹30 per share (face value: ₹2) for FY25. The company has set July 25, 2025 as the record date for eligibility.

Zydus Lifesciences and Others Several other companies are also set to trade ex-dividend next week:

Zydus Lifesciences: ₹11 per share (record date: July 25)

Info Edge: ₹3.6 per share (record date: July 25)

Union Bank of India: ₹4.75 per share (record date: July 25)

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance: ₹0.70 per share (record date: July 24)

Dividend season continues to offer attractive income opportunities across sectors. Investors planning to capitalise on these payouts should track record and ex-dividend dates closely to ensure eligibility. As always, experts advise factoring in the overall financial performance and dividend sustainability of companies, especially in volatile markets, before making fresh investment decisions based purely on dividend announcments.

Advertisement