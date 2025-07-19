Dividend Stocks: LIC, Hero MotoCorp, Union Bank, Zydus, others to trade ex-dividend next week; check full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies, such as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Hero MotoCorp, Union Bank of India Zydus Lifesciences and others, are expected to trade ex-dividend next week, according to BSE.

Some of the major companies have announced various corporate actions, including the bonus issue, stock split, buyback of shares and others, as per BSE data.

The day when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout is known as the ex-dividend date. When the stock becomes ex-dividend, it means that the stock no longer includes the value of its upcoming dividend payment from that day onwards.

Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, July 21, 2025 Acceleratebs India, Anupam Rasayan India, OCCL, Orient Bell, Shree Cement, Thangamayil Jewellery and Windlas Biotech declared ex-dividend.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Happy Forgings, Hind Rectifiers, Menon Pistons, SIL Investments, Siyaram Silk Mills, Strides Pharma Science, Voltamp Transformers, Wires & Fabriks SA declared ex-dividend.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Banswara Syntex, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India), D B Corp, EL CID Investments, Greaves Cotton, Heritage Foods, K P R Mill, Mahindra Logistics, Metal Coatings India, NESCO, Novartis India, Pidilite Industries, Precision Camshafts, Route Mobile and Sonata Software declared ex-dividend.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, July 24, 2025 20 Microns, Birlanu, Bliss GVS Pharma, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Fiem Industries, Hatsun Agro Product, Hero MotoCorp, IVP, Paushak, Privi Speciality Chemicals, Radico Khaitan, Sanco Trans and TCPL Packaging declared ex-dividend.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, July 25, 2025 Companies such as 3M India, Abbott India, Akzo Nobel India, Albert David, Arvind, Arvind SmartSpaces, Associated Alcohols & Breweries, Bemco Hydraulics, Bhageria Industries, Bharti Hexacom, BN Rathi Securities, Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency, Capital Small Finance Bank, Centum Electronics, Divis Laboratories, Fine Organic Industries, Flex Foods, Fortis Healthcare, GMM Pfaudler, GOCL Corporation, HB Stockholdings, ICRA, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Infobeans Technologies, Jubilant Ingrevia, Jubilant Pharmova, KEC International, Kirloskar Brothers, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Lupin, Mafatlal Industries, Mukand, Info Edge (India), Nelcast, Nitta Gelatin India, Orient Cement, Precision Wires India, Sealmatic India, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Steelcast, Sumitomo Chemical India, Thyrocare Technologies, Tube Investments of India, Timken India, Transworld Shipping Lines, Union Bank of India and Zydus Lifesciences declared ex-dividend.

Other corporate actions Focus Business Solution: Bonus issue in the ratio of 29:50 on Monday, July 21, 2025.

Tanla Platforms: Buy back of shares on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

IRB InvIT Fund: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Right issue of equity shares on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Kellton Tech Solutions: Stock split from ₹5 to Re 1 on Friday, July 25, 2025.

RIR Power Electronics: Stock split from ₹10 to ₹2 on Friday, July 25, 2025.