Four dividend stocks for the long-term

Equitymaster
4 min read17 Jun 2026, 11:46 AM IST
logo
Reinvesting dividends may improve returns via compounding.(Pexel)
Summary
Here are a few dividend stocks with a solid track record of dividend payments that are good for long-term investors.

Good dividend stocks can be a valuable addition to a long-term portfolio, offering regular income and potential capital appreciation. Companies that regularly pay dividends tend to be financially stable, generate strong cash flows, and are less volatile during market downturns.

Reinvesting dividends may improve returns via compounding. Investors should look for sustainable dividend payouts and sound business fundamentals rather than chase the highest dividend yields.

Here are four dividend stocks to add to your watchlist.

#1 GAIL

GAIL (India) is the largest gas transmission and distribution company of India. It has a huge network of gas pipelines, supplies natural gas to industries, power plants and city gas distributors and has interests in petrochemicals, LPG and renewable energy.

GAIL also has strong cash flows, healthy dividend payouts and a strategic role in the country’s energy infrastructure, making it a popular stock among income and long-term investors.

View full Image
...

The stock of GAIL comes with a good dividend yield of 4.3%. The company has a strong track record of dividend payments and good cash flows. It is expected that the dividends may continue to be consistent given the solid track record of the company.

GAIL reported a net profit in Q4FY26 of 1,023.3 crore compared with 2,225.9 crore in the same period last year. The decline was largely cyclical and margin-driven rather than due to a structural weakness in the business.

GAIL's long-term growth drivers—gas infrastructure expansion, city gas distribution growth, and increasing natural gas penetration in India—remain intact, but near-term earnings may stay volatile depending on LNG prices and marketing margins.

#2 ITC

Established in 1910, ITC Ltd is a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning fast moving consumer goods comprising foods, personal care, cigarettes and cigars, education & stationery products, incense sticks and safety matches; hotels, paperboards and packaging, agri business and information technology.

View full Image
...

The stock of ITC gives a dividend yield of 5% at the current market price. The company has a robust balance sheet with strong cash flows. It’s possible that ITC may continue to maintain strong dividends going forward.

ITC reported a net profit of 5,330.2 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with 5,056.9 crore in the same period last year.

Overall, ITC is gradually moving from a tobacco-led company to a diversified FMCG behemoth. The growth over the next 3-5 years is likely to be driven by packaged foods, personal care, paperboards, packaging, agri value-added products and new businesses such as fresh food.

Major strengths remain strong cash flows and dividends. But higher cigarette taxes and the threat of regulation could cap earnings growth.

Also Read | Can the proposed PFC-REC merger revive their stocks?

#3 Gujarat Pipavav Port

Gujarat Pipavav Port is India's first private sector port and operates a multi-cargo port at Pipavav in Gujarat. The company handles containers, dry bulk, liquid bulk, Ro-Ro cargo, and general cargo. It is promoted by APM Terminals, part of A.P. Moller-Maersk.

View full Image
...

The stock of Gujarat Pipavav Port gives a dividend yield of 5.2%. The company has stable cash flows and a consistent dividend-paying track record.

The company reported a net profit of 139.6 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with 108.5 crore in the same period last year.

Located on the Gujarat coast, the port is well-positioned to benefit from increasing exports, imports, and logistics demand from western and northern India. Gujarat remains India's largest exporting state.

Automobile handling is emerging as a key growth segment for the company. Ro-Ro volumes grew sharply in FY26, supported by rising vehicle exports from India.

Also Read | Jaguar Land Rover pays record ₹4,660-crore dividend to Tata Motors PV

#4 REC

REC is a 'maharatna' company under the ministry of power. It is engaged in the financing of the entire power-infrastructure sector, comprising generation, transmission, distribution, renewable energy and new technologies like electric vehicles, battery storage, green hydrogen, etc.

More recently, REC has also diversified into the non-power infrastructure sector, comprising roads & highways, metro rail, airports, ports, IT communication, etc.

View full Image
...

REC gives a good dividend yield of 5.1%. The company has stable cash flows and a consistent dividend-paying track record.

The company reported a net profit of 3,375.1 crore in Q4FY26 compared with 4,310 crore in the same period last year.

It is well-positioned to benefit from India's power and renewable energy expansion. Its record loan book, strong profitability, improving asset quality, and rapidly growing renewable portfolio provide a foundation for future growth.

Also Read | Gail may curtail LNG supply after Qatar supply freeze

Should you consider dividend-paying stocks?

Dividend-paying stocks can be worth considering because they provide a regular income stream while also offering the potential for capital appreciation.

Companies that consistently pay dividends are often financially stable, generate strong cash flows, and have disciplined management. Dividends can help cushion portfolio returns during market volatility and enhance long-term wealth through reinvestment.

However, investors should not focus solely on yield; it is important to assess the company's earnings growth, payout sustainability, debt levels, and overall business prospects before investing.

Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuation as key factors in conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

About the Author

Equitymaster

Equitymaster is India's leading independent equity research platform, providing in-depth research and analysis on BSE- and NSE-listed companies since 1996. As a SEBI-registered Research Analyst [Registration No. INH000021128], Equitymaster covers the full spectrum of Indian equities — bluechip stocks, midcap stocks, smallcap stocks, and microcap stocks.<br><br> At the heart of Equitymaster's research philosophy are the principles of value investing — particularly the margin of safety and the primacy of investment over speculation. All research is produced by an independent team of SEBI-registered research analysts with vast experience in Indian financial markets, using detailed systems and processes developed entirely in-house.<br><br> With over 17 lakh readers across 72 countries, Equitymaster is one of India's leading equity research publications. Since 1996, the goal has remained the same — to deliver honest, unbiased, and credible equity research that helps Indian investors make better, more informed decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.