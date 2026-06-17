Four dividend stocks for the long-term

Good dividend stocks can be a valuable addition to a long-term portfolio, offering regular income and potential capital appreciation. Companies that regularly pay dividends tend to be financially stable, generate strong cash flows, and are less volatile during market downturns.
Reinvesting dividends may improve returns via compounding. Investors should look for sustainable dividend payouts and sound business fundamentals rather than chase the highest dividend yields.
Here are four dividend stocks to add to your watchlist.
#1 GAIL
GAIL (India) is the largest gas transmission and distribution company of India. It has a huge network of gas pipelines, supplies natural gas to industries, power plants and city gas distributors and has interests in petrochemicals, LPG and renewable energy.
GAIL also has strong cash flows, healthy dividend payouts and a strategic role in the country’s energy infrastructure, making it a popular stock among income and long-term investors.