Four dividend stocks for the long-term

Good dividend stocks can be a valuable addition to a long-term portfolio, offering regular income and potential capital appreciation. Companies that regularly pay dividends tend to be financially stable, generate strong cash flows, and are less volatile during market downturns.
Good dividend stocks can be a valuable addition to a long-term portfolio, offering regular income and potential capital appreciation. Companies that regularly pay dividends tend to be financially stable, generate strong cash flows, and are less volatile during market downturns.
Reinvesting dividends may improve returns via compounding. Investors should look for sustainable dividend payouts and sound business fundamentals rather than chase the highest dividend yields.
Reinvesting dividends may improve returns via compounding. Investors should look for sustainable dividend payouts and sound business fundamentals rather than chase the highest dividend yields.
Here are four dividend stocks to add to your watchlist.
#1 GAIL
GAIL (India) is the largest gas transmission and distribution company of India. It has a huge network of gas pipelines, supplies natural gas to industries, power plants and city gas distributors and has interests in petrochemicals, LPG and renewable energy.
GAIL also has strong cash flows, healthy dividend payouts and a strategic role in the country’s energy infrastructure, making it a popular stock among income and long-term investors.
The stock of GAIL comes with a good dividend yield of 4.3%. The company has a strong track record of dividend payments and good cash flows. It is expected that the dividends may continue to be consistent given the solid track record of the company.
GAIL reported a net profit in Q4FY26 of ₹1,023.3 crore compared with ₹2,225.9 crore in the same period last year. The decline was largely cyclical and margin-driven rather than due to a structural weakness in the business.
GAIL's long-term growth drivers—gas infrastructure expansion, city gas distribution growth, and increasing natural gas penetration in India—remain intact, but near-term earnings may stay volatile depending on LNG prices and marketing margins.
#2 ITC
Established in 1910, ITC Ltd is a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning fast moving consumer goods comprising foods, personal care, cigarettes and cigars, education & stationery products, incense sticks and safety matches; hotels, paperboards and packaging, agri business and information technology.
The stock of ITC gives a dividend yield of 5% at the current market price. The company has a robust balance sheet with strong cash flows. It’s possible that ITC may continue to maintain strong dividends going forward.
ITC reported a net profit of ₹5,330.2 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with ₹5,056.9 crore in the same period last year.
Overall, ITC is gradually moving from a tobacco-led company to a diversified FMCG behemoth. The growth over the next 3-5 years is likely to be driven by packaged foods, personal care, paperboards, packaging, agri value-added products and new businesses such as fresh food.
Major strengths remain strong cash flows and dividends. But higher cigarette taxes and the threat of regulation could cap earnings growth.
#3 Gujarat Pipavav Port
Gujarat Pipavav Port is India's first private sector port and operates a multi-cargo port at Pipavav in Gujarat. The company handles containers, dry bulk, liquid bulk, Ro-Ro cargo, and general cargo. It is promoted by APM Terminals, part of A.P. Moller-Maersk.
The stock of Gujarat Pipavav Port gives a dividend yield of 5.2%. The company has stable cash flows and a consistent dividend-paying track record.
The company reported a net profit of ₹139.6 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with ₹108.5 crore in the same period last year.
Located on the Gujarat coast, the port is well-positioned to benefit from increasing exports, imports, and logistics demand from western and northern India. Gujarat remains India's largest exporting state.
Automobile handling is emerging as a key growth segment for the company. Ro-Ro volumes grew sharply in FY26, supported by rising vehicle exports from India.
#4 REC
REC is a 'maharatna' company under the ministry of power. It is engaged in the financing of the entire power-infrastructure sector, comprising generation, transmission, distribution, renewable energy and new technologies like electric vehicles, battery storage, green hydrogen, etc.
More recently, REC has also diversified into the non-power infrastructure sector, comprising roads & highways, metro rail, airports, ports, IT communication, etc.
REC gives a good dividend yield of 5.1%. The company has stable cash flows and a consistent dividend-paying track record.
The company reported a net profit of ₹3,375.1 crore in Q4FY26 compared with ₹4,310 crore in the same period last year.
It is well-positioned to benefit from India's power and renewable energy expansion. Its record loan book, strong profitability, improving asset quality, and rapidly growing renewable portfolio provide a foundation for future growth.
Should you consider dividend-paying stocks?
Dividend-paying stocks can be worth considering because they provide a regular income stream while also offering the potential for capital appreciation.
Companies that consistently pay dividends are often financially stable, generate strong cash flows, and have disciplined management. Dividends can help cushion portfolio returns during market volatility and enhance long-term wealth through reinvestment.
However, investors should not focus solely on yield; it is important to assess the company's earnings growth, payout sustainability, debt levels, and overall business prospects before investing.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuation as key factors in conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com