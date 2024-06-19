Dividend stocks: LTIMindtree, Dalmia Bharat among five stocks to trade ex-dividend today
LTIMindtree had declared a final dividend of ₹45.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024, Dalmia Bharat had declared a final dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd., and Sagar Cements Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on June 19 (Wednesday).
