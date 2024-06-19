Dividend stocks: Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd., and Sagar Cements Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on June 19 (Wednesday).

The Board of Directors of the five companies had declared final dividends for their eligible shareholders.

These companies had fixed June 19 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues.

Ex-dividend date

Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd., and Sagar Cements Ltd will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday (June 19).

Dividend stocks

LTIMindtree: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹45.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

In a stock exchange filing, LTIMindtree said the “Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 45/- per equity share of Re. 1 each, for approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’)."

Dalmia Bharat: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

In a stock exchange filing, Dalmia Bharat said the Board of Directors “recommended final Dividend of Rs. 5/- per Equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up (i.e. 250%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to approval by shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM")."

Intellect Design Arena: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

In a stock exchange filing, Intellect Design Arena said: “the Board has recommended a final dividend at Rs. 3.50/- per share basis of face value of ₹5/- each on the equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting."

Panasonic Carbon India: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹12.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

In a stock exchange filing, Panasonic Carbon India said: “The Board has recommended a Dividend of Rs.12/- per equity share (i.e.120%) on fully paid-up equity shares of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company."

Sagar Cements: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹0.70 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

In a stock exchange filing, Sagar Cements said: “We wish to inform you that our Board at the above said meeting held today has recommended for approval of the shareholders at their 43rd Annual General Meeting to be held in due course, a dividend at Rs.0.70 paise per equity share (35%) on the 13,07,07,548 equity shares of Rs.2/- each of the company for the financial year 2023-24."

