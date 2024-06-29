Dividend Stocks: Several companies including Mahindra & Mahindra, Piramal Enterprises, Tata Power, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies like Mahindra & Mahindra, Piramal Enterpirses, Bharat Forge, Tata Power, Biocon, Apollo Tyres, among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Monday, July 1. In addition to these, several companies have announced other corporate actions such as bonus issues and stock splits, as reported by BSE data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ex-dividend date marks the adjustment of the equity share price to exclude the upcoming dividend payout. On this day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, meaning it no longer includes the value of the next dividend payment from that point onward. Dividends are distributed to all shareholders listed on the company's records by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, July 1, 2024: Geojit Financial Services: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.5 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GHCL Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹12

GHCL Textiles: The company declared a final dividend of ₹0.5

Lloyds Enterprises: The company declared a final dividend of ₹0.1 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Communications: The company declared a final dividend of ₹16.7

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, July 2, 2024: Epigral Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹5

Swastika Investment: The company declared a final dividend of ₹2 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, July 3, 2024: Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.25.

Jyothy Labs Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹3.5.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, July 4, 2024: Balaji Amines Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SKF India: The company declared a final dividend of ₹130.

Solar Industries: The company declared a final dividend of ₹8.5.

Tata Power: The company declared a final dividend of ₹2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tide Water Oil (India): The company declared a final dividend of ₹2.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, July 5, 2024: 3M India: The company declared a final dividend of ₹160.

3M India: The company declared a special dividend of ₹525. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Allsec Technologies: The company declared a final dividend of ₹15.

Apollo Tyres: The company declared a final dividend of ₹6.

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹0.45. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AstraZeneca Pharma: The company declared a final dividend of ₹24.

Balkrishna Industries: The company declared a final dividend of ₹4.

Bharat Forge: The company declared a final dividend of ₹6.5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Biocon: The company declared a final dividend of ₹0.5.

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹0.2.

Dutron and Polymers Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Escorts Kubota: The company declared a final dividend of ₹18.

Futiristic Solutions: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company declared a final dividend of ₹21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MilkFood Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹2.5.

Navin Fluorine: The company declared a final dividend of ₹7.

Nucleus Software Exports: The company declared a final dividend of ₹12.5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Piramal Enterprises: The company declared a final dividend of ₹10.

Redington Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹6.2.

Shradha AI Technologies: The company declared a final dividend of ₹0.75. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thermax Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹12.

Welspun Enterprises: The company declared a final dividend of ₹3.

The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week: Worth Investment & Trading Co Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on July 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Remsons Industries Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on July 5.

A stock split is a corporate action undertaken by a company to increase the number of its shares and enhance liquidity. This involves issuing additional shares to existing shareholders in a specified ratio based on their previous holdings.

While the number of outstanding shares increases by a multiple specified in the split (such as 2-for-1 or 3-for-1, denoted as 2:1 or 3:1), the total market value of all outstanding shares remains unchanged. This is because a stock split does not alter the company's overall value. For instance, in a 2-for-1 split, each shareholder receives two shares for every one held before the split, and in a 3-for-1 split, shareholders receive three shares for each one previously held. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The following are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Oil India declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:2. Shares will trade ex-bonus on July 2.

GPT Infraprojects declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on July 3.

Remedium Lifecare Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 3:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on July 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A bonus issue is a corporate action where existing shareholders are offered additional shares in proportion to their current holdings. Rather than increasing dividend payouts, companies opt to distribute extra shares to their shareholders. For instance, a company might declare one bonus share for every ten shares held by shareholders.

Other Corporate Action: Inventure Growth and Securities: Right Issue of Equity Shares on July 5.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd: Buy Back of Shares on July 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Eclerx Services Ltd: Buy Back of Shares on July 4.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!