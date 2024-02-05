Dividend stocks: Mahanagar Gas, CG Power, Coforge, 3 other stocks to trade ex-dividend today
Shares of Mahanagar Gas, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Sona BLW Precision, Tanla Platforms, Apcotex Industries, and Coforge will trade ex-dividend on Monday.
Shares of Mahanagar Gas Ltd, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Apcotex Industries Ltd, Coforge Ltd, and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Monday, February 05.
