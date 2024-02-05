Shares of Mahanagar Gas Ltd, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Apcotex Industries Ltd, Coforge Ltd, and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Monday, February 05. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend, stock split and bonus issue for the eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 7 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on February 05. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interim Dividend Mahanagar Gas: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹12.00 per equity share having face value of ₹10 each (i.e. 120%) for the Financial Year 2023-2024. It has fixed Monday, 5 February 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the Interim Dividend.

Mahanagar Gas share price will trade ex-dividend today.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.30 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, CG Power and Industrial Solutions said the Board of Directors declared “The payment of Interim Dividend at Rs. 1.30/- per Equity Share i.e. 65% on face value of Rs. 2/- per share for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Record Date for determining the Members eligible to receive aforesaid Interim Dividend is Monday, 5th February, 2024".

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.53 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a stock exchange filing, Sona BLW Precision Forgings said: “The Board of Directors approved and declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1.53 (One rupee and fifty-three paisa only) per equity share of the Company having face value of ₹. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24."

Tanla Platforms: Tanla Platforms shares will also trade ex-dividend today as the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹6.00 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24 and fixed February 05, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of the interim dividend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apcotex Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share of ₹2 each for the financial year 2023-2024. Accordingly, the Board has fixed Monday, 5th February 2024 as a record date for the interim dividend.

Coforge: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹19.00 per equity share having face value of ₹10 each fully paid-up, for the Financial Year 2023-24. It has fixed February 05, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend.

Stock Split & Bonus issue

Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services: The company has declared stock split of 1 equity share of face value of ₹10 each fully paid-up to 10 equity shares of face value of ₹1 each fully paid-up. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It has also declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:4 i.e. 1 bonus share for every 4 equity shares held by the shareholders.

In a stock exchange filing, Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services said: “In continuation to our earlier communication dated 17th January, 2024, informing the fixation of Record Date of Friday, 2nd February, 2024, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled to Stock Split/ Sub-Division of Equity Shares & Issue of Bonus Shares, we would like to inform you that the record date has been revised to Monday, 05th February, 2024 as it requires Clear five working days gap from the date of EGM."

Shares of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services will trade ex-split and ex-bonus on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

