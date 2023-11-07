Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend stocks: Marico, DB Corp, Sonata Software, 6 others to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend stocks: Marico, DB Corp, Sonata Software, 6 others to trade ex-dividend today

Rajendra Saxena

Dividend stocks: DB Corp, Marico, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals, Siyaram Silk Mills, Sonata Software, Supreme Industries, Transport Corporation of India, Vaibhav Global, and Venus Pipes & Tubes stocks are trading ex-dividend today

Mint

Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of DB Corp Ltd, Marico Ltd, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, and Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens today.

The board of directors of these companies have declared dividends for its eligible shareholders.

DB Corp Ltd has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share, the Marico Ltd board has declared a Rs 3 per share interim dividend, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd has declared an Rs 7 per share interim dividend, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd has announced Rs 4 per share interim dividend, Sonata Software Ltd has declared an interim dividend of 7 per share, Supreme Industries Ltd has declared an interim dividend of 8 per share, Transport Corporation of India Ltd has declared an interim dividend of 2.5 per share, Vaibhav Global Ltd has declared an interim dividend of 1.5 per share, and Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd has declared Rs 0.50 per share interim dividend.

Marico— The FMCG major reported a 17.26% increase in consolidated net profit at 360 crore for the September quarter of 2023-24, driven by softer input costs. Its revenue from operations marginally reduced to 2,476 crore during the quarter from 2,496 crore a year ago.

DB Corp – It reported net sales at 586.04 crore in the September quarter of fiscal year 2024, up 8.85% from 538.40 crore a year ago. Its quarterly net profit stood at 100.26 crore, up 105.53% from 48.78 crore a year ago. Ebitda stood at 167.57 crore in Q2 FY24, up 71.41% from 97.76 crore a year ago.

Sonata Software— The IT services and technology company reported 28% YoY growth in consolidated revenue at 1,912.6 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September 2023. Its EBITDA stood at 220.5 crore, up 33% YoY. Its PAT (profit after tax) stood at 124.2 crore, a growth of 10% YoY.

Supreme Industries--Supreme Industries Ltd posted around a three-fold jump in its profit after tax at 243.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2023, pushed by higher income. Its total income rose to 2,321.38 crore from 2,092.12 in the year-ago quarter.

Transport Corporation Of India-- TCI reported a 20.3% rise in consolidated net profit to 87 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Its consolidated total income in the July-September period increased to 1,004.8 crore over 939.5 crore a year ago.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals— The company reported a net profit of 8.96 crore in the September quarter of FY 2024, down 4.91% from 9.43 crore a year ago. Its net sales stood at 111.43 crore in the September quarter, down 20.92% from 140.91 crore last fiscal year. Ebitda stood at 24.12 crore in Q2 FY24, down 3.33% from 24.95 crore a year ago.

Siyaram Silk Mills— The company reported a net profit of 61.29 crore in the September quarter of FY 2024, down 23.51% from 80.13 crore a year ago. Its net sales stood at 585.91 crore in the September quarter, down 7.84% from 635.76 crore last fiscal year. Ebitda stood at 99.75 crore in Q2 FY24, down 22.51% from 128.72 crore a year ago.

Vaibhav Global– The company reported a net profit of 29.37 crore in the September quarter of FY 2024, up 28.08% from 22.93 crore a year ago. Its net sales stood at 705.00 crore in the September quarter, up 9.09% from Rs. 646.26 crore last fiscal year. Ebitda stood at 66.91 crore in Q2 FY24, up 28.52% from 52.06 crore a year ago.

Venus Pipes & Tubes— The company reported a 94% jump in its profit after tax (PAT) at 20.2 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year, compared with 10 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its total sales in the second quarter of this fiscal jumped 51.3% to 191.3 crore, compared to 126.4 crore in the same period last year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 06:44 AM IST
