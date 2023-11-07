Dividend stocks: Marico, DB Corp, Sonata Software, 6 others to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of DB Corp Ltd, Marico Ltd, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, and Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The board of directors of these companies have declared dividends for its eligible shareholders.

DB Corp Ltd has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share, the Marico Ltd board has declared a Rs 3 per share interim dividend, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd has declared an Rs 7 per share interim dividend, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd has announced Rs 4 per share interim dividend, Sonata Software Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹7 per share, Supreme Industries Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹8 per share, Transport Corporation of India Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.5 per share, Vaibhav Global Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.5 per share, and Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd has declared Rs 0.50 per share interim dividend.

Marico— The FMCG major reported a 17.26% increase in consolidated net profit at ₹360 crore for the September quarter of 2023-24, driven by softer input costs. Its revenue from operations marginally reduced to ₹2,476 crore during the quarter from ₹2,496 crore a year ago.

DB Corp – It reported net sales at ₹586.04 crore in the September quarter of fiscal year 2024, up 8.85% from ₹538.40 crore a year ago. Its quarterly net profit stood at ₹100.26 crore, up 105.53% from ₹48.78 crore a year ago. Ebitda stood at ₹167.57 crore in Q2 FY24, up 71.41% from ₹97.76 crore a year ago.

Sonata Software— The IT services and technology company reported 28% YoY growth in consolidated revenue at ₹1,912.6 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September 2023. Its EBITDA stood at ₹220.5 crore, up 33% YoY. Its PAT (profit after tax) stood at ₹124.2 crore, a growth of 10% YoY.

Supreme Industries--Supreme Industries Ltd posted around a three-fold jump in its profit after tax at ₹243.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2023, pushed by higher income. Its total income rose to ₹2,321.38 crore from ₹2,092.12 in the year-ago quarter.

Transport Corporation Of India-- TCI reported a 20.3% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹87 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Its consolidated total income in the July-September period increased to ₹1,004.8 crore over ₹939.5 crore a year ago.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals— The company reported a net profit of ₹8.96 crore in the September quarter of FY 2024, down 4.91% from ₹9.43 crore a year ago. Its net sales stood at ₹111.43 crore in the September quarter, down 20.92% from ₹140.91 crore last fiscal year. Ebitda stood at ₹24.12 crore in Q2 FY24, down 3.33% from ₹24.95 crore a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Siyaram Silk Mills— The company reported a net profit of ₹61.29 crore in the September quarter of FY 2024, down 23.51% from ₹80.13 crore a year ago. Its net sales stood at ₹585.91 crore in the September quarter, down 7.84% from ₹635.76 crore last fiscal year. Ebitda stood at ₹99.75 crore in Q2 FY24, down 22.51% from ₹128.72 crore a year ago.

Vaibhav Global– The company reported a net profit of ₹29.37 crore in the September quarter of FY 2024, up 28.08% from ₹22.93 crore a year ago. Its net sales stood at ₹705.00 crore in the September quarter, up 9.09% from Rs. 646.26 crore last fiscal year. Ebitda stood at ₹66.91 crore in Q2 FY24, up 28.52% from ₹52.06 crore a year ago.

Venus Pipes & Tubes— The company reported a 94% jump in its profit after tax (PAT) at ₹20.2 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year, compared with ₹10 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its total sales in the second quarter of this fiscal jumped 51.3% to ₹191.3 crore, compared to ₹126.4 crore in the same period last year.

