Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies, including Marico Ltd, Panchsheel Organics, Sanofi India, among others will others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, March 4. Some other companies will also trade ex-bonus and ex-split in the coming week.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

DCM Shriram Limited: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 6.

Marico Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹6.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 6.

Panchsheel Organics: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.08. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 7.

Sanofi India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹50. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 7.

The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week:



Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on March 4.

Capri Global Capital Limited will undergo a stock split from ₹2 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on March 5.

Manorama Industries Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on March 7.

A stock split is a corporate action and happens when a company increases the number of its shares to boost the liquidity. The company issues additional shares to shareholders, increasing the total by the specified ratio based on the shares they held previously.

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (sometimes denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). This means for every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporation Action:



Jyoti Structures Ltd: E.G.M. on March 4

Steel Exchange India Ltd: E.G.M. on March 4

MARICO More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author