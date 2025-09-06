Dividend stocks: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, GRSE to Bharat Dynamics — 5 defence stocks to trade ex-dividend this month

Dividend stocks: Defence companies' shares like Apollo Micro Systems, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and Bharat Dynamics are set to trade ex-dividend in September 2025.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means the shares do not carry the value of their next dividend payment from that day forward. The dividend issue will be payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

There are also companies which have announced other corporate actions, including bonus issues and stock splits.

Defence stocks to trade ex-dividend in September 1. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd: Apollo Micro Systems will declare a final dividend of ₹0.25 per share on Monday, 8 September 2025.

2. Cochin Shipyard Ltd: Cochin Shipyard will declare a final dividend of ₹2.25 per share on Friday, 12 September 2025.

3. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE): Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers will declare a final dividend of ₹4.9 per share on Friday, 12 September 2025.

4. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will declare a final dividend of ₹2.71 per share on Friday, 19 September 2025.

5. Bharat Dynamics Ltd: Bharat Dynamics will declare a final dividend of ₹0.65 per share on Friday, 19 September 2025.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, 8 Sept 2025 Acknit Industries Ltd, Aeroflex Enterprises Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd, Bhagwati Autocast Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, BLS E-Services Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd, Filtra Consultants and Engineers Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Haldyn Glass Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Hindustan Hardy Ltd, Hisar Metal Industries Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Jash Engineering Ltd, KDDL Ltd, Lehar Footwears Ltd, Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd, Mangal Compusolution Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, Rico Auto Industries Ltd, R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd, Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd, Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd, Tega Industries Ltd, Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd, and Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, 10 Sept 2025 Astra Microwave Products Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd, Force Motors Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Indobell Insulations Ltd, Kitex Garments Ltd, Credo Brands Marketing Ltd, PNB Gilts Ltd, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd, and Sigma Solve Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, 11 Sept 2025 Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Datamatics Global Services Ltd, Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd, Gulshan Polyols Ltd, Investment & Precision Castings Ltd, IRCON International Ltd, Lakshmi Engineering And Warehousing Ltd, Nirlon Ltd, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd, Somany Ceramics Ltd, Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd, Subros Ltd, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd, TV Today Network Ltd, and Valiant Communications Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, 12 Sept 2025 ABC India Ltd, Advait Energy Transitions Ltd, Amines & Plasticizers Ltd, Artefact Projects Ltd, Basant Agro Tech India Ltd, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Bharat Rasayan Ltd, Birla Precision Technologies Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Cindrella Hotels Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, CSL Finance Ltd, Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd, Dutron Polymers Ltd, Emmbi Industries Ltd, Everest Industries Ltd, Fineotex Chemical Ltd, Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Halder Venture Ltd, HBL Engineering Ltd, IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd, JTL Industries Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Kanchi Karpooram Ltd, Kiran Vyapar Ltd, K.P. Energy Ltd, KP Green Engineering Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd, Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd, Krypton Industries Ltd, KSE Ltd, Krishanveer Forge Ltd, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Mamata Machinery Ltd, Manba Finance Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Magellanic Cloud Ltd, MPIL Corporation Ltd, National Fittings Ltd, Northern Spirits Ltd, Panchmahal Steel Ltd, Polymechplast Machines Ltd, Pyramid Technoplast Ltd, Reliable Data Services Ltd, Remsons Industries Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd, Rhi Magnesita India Ltd, RJ Shah & Company Ltd, Rushil Decor Ltd, Sandhar Technologies Ltd, Sangam India Ltd, Suratwwala Business Group Ltd, Ventura Guaranty Ltd, Spenta International Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd, Supershakti Metaliks Ltd, Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd, Systematix Corporate Services Ltd, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd, Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd, Vadilal Industries Ltd, VLS Finance Ltd, and Zodiac Energy Ltd.

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue next week Hamps Bio Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Monday, 8 September 2025.

Patanjali Foods Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 2:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Thursday, 11 September 2025.

Regis Industries Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:2. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 12 September 2025.

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 4:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 12 September 2025.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split next week Titan Intech Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Monday, 8 September 2025.

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, 12 September 2025.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

Most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action Starlineps Enterprises Ltd: Rights issue of shares on Monday, 8 September 2025.

