comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 24 2023 15:59:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,532.05 0.68%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 929.15 0.66%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.3 0.06%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.05 -0.09%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Milkfood Ltd, 2 others to trade ex-dividend, SEPC to declare rights issue; check details
Back Back

Milkfood Ltd, 2 others to trade ex-dividend, SEPC to declare rights issue; check details

 Nikita Prasad

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout.

Shares of three companies will trade ex-dividend next week.Premium
Shares of three companies will trade ex-dividend next week.

Shares of three companies including Milkfood Ltd, Veeram Securities, and Talbros Automative Components Ltd among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Tuesday, November 28.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Additionally, shares of SAPC will declare a rights issue of equity shares and Alphalogic Industries Ltd will trade ex-bonus in the coming week.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.2. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 28.

Veeram Securities Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 28.

Milkfood Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 2.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 28.

 

 

MORE TO COME

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 25 Nov 2023, 06:58 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App