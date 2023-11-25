Shares of three companies including Milkfood Ltd, Veeram Securities , and Talbros Automative Components Ltd among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Tuesday, November 28.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Additionally, shares of SAPC will declare a rights issue of equity shares and Alphalogic Industries Ltd will trade ex-bonus in the coming week.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.2. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 28.

Veeram Securities Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 28.

Milkfood Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 28.

