Milkfood Ltd, 2 others to trade ex-dividend, SEPC to declare rights issue; check details
The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout.
Shares of three companies including Milkfood Ltd, Veeram Securities, and Talbros Automative Components Ltd among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Tuesday, November 28.
