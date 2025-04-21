Dividend stocks: Muthoot Finance to Mahindra Logistics — these 5 companies to declare dividends today

Advertisement

Details of 5 companies to declare dividends today Muthoot Finance Ltd: The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on April 21, 2025, to consider and approve an interim dividend in addition to consider seeking approval of shareholders for increase in the borrowing powers of the Board of Directors.

Muthoot Finance also had said that the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend shall be April 25, 2025.

Anant Raj Ltd: The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled today to consider and approve the proposal for declaration of final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 along with considering the audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd: The company's board meeting is scheduled on April 21 to consider the recommendation of a final dividend, if any, on equity shares of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, along with considering and approving the annual audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2025.

Shilchar Technologies Ltd: The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on April 21 to consider and approve a) the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025, and b) the final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company.

Shilchar Technologies may also consider a proposal for issue of bonus equity shares.

Pitti Engineering Ltd: The company will consider recommendation of final dividend on equity shares at the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on April 21, 2025, to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.