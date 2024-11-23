Dividend Stocks: NALCO, Gillette India, Godfrey Phillips India among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Riya R Alex
Published23 Nov 2024, 11:03 PM IST
Dividend stocks: Shares of major companies, such as National Aluminium Co. Ltd , Gillette India, Godfrey Phillips India and others, are scheduled to trade ex-dividend starting on Monday, November 25, 2024, according to BSE.

Some of the major companies have announced various corporate actions, including the bonus issue, extraordinary general meetings (EGM), and stock split, according to BSE data.

The day when the equity share price adjusts to show the next dividend payout is known as the ex-dividend date. When the stock becomes ex-dividend, it means that the stock does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

 

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Stock trading ex-dividend on Monday, November 25, 2024:

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 3.

EPL Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 2.5.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 3.5.

 

Stock trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, November 26, 2024:

Dev Information Technology Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.25.

Dolat Algotech Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.25.

Elpro International Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.70.

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.5.

Gillette India Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of 45.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 5.

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 30.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 9.

Sun TV Network Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 5.

 

Stock trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.01.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 2.5.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 55.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 2.

Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.5.

Multibase India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 53.

Natco Pharma Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.5.

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.

Pearl Global Industries Limited: The company declared an interim dividend of 5.

Stock trading ex-dividend on Thursday, November 28, 2024

Bayer Cropscience Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 90.

Focus Business Solution Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.1.

GPT Healthcare Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.

Indag Rubber Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.9.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.

Panchsheel Organics Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.8.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of 60.

Stock trading ex-dividend on Friday, November 29, 2024

Career Point Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 2.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 35.

HB Portfolio Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.

National Aluminium Co.ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 4.

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.20.

Surya Roshni Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 2.5.

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.20.

Taparia Tools Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 25.

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.5.

VRL Logistics Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 5.

 

Bonus issue for next week

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio of 5:1 on November 25.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 on November 29.

Spright Agro Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 on November 29.

Other corporate actions

A.K. Spintex Ltd: Extraordinary general meeting on November 25.

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on November 25.

Autopal Industries Ltd: Resolution Plan (Suspension) on November 25.

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd: EGM on November 25.

NHC Foods Ltd: Right issue of equity shares on November 26.

UPL Limited: Right issue of equity shares on November 26.

Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd: Right issue of equity shares on November 27.

SIEL Financial Services Ltd: EGM on November 27.

Jindal Saw Ltd: EGM on November 29.

Jonjua Overseas Ltd: Right issue of equity shares on November 29.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd: The stock will split from 10 to 1.

 

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 11:03 PM IST
