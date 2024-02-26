Dividend stocks: Natco Pharma, Fineotex Chemical, Suprajit Engineering among 5 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
Dividend stocks: Natco Pharma has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share, Fineotex Chemical has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.20 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd, Fineotex Chemical Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, and Vibrant Global Capital Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 26 (Monday).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started