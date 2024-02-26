Dividend stocks : Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd, Fineotex Chemical Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, and Vibrant Global Capital Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 26 (Monday).

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividends for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 5 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on February 26.

Dividend stocks in February 2024

Natco Pharma dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Natco Pharma said: “The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have declared third interim dividend of Rs.1.25/- (Rupees one and paise twenty five only) (62.50%) each per equity share of Rs.2/- (Rupees two only) each for the financial year 2023-24. The date for taking on record of its shareholders eligible for the purpose of payment of third interim dividend i.e., record date is fixed as Monday, the 26th day of February 2024. The payment of said interim dividend will start from 4th March 2024."

Fineotex Chemical dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.20 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Fineotex Chemical said the Board of Directors “Declared an Interim Dividend of 60% i.e; Rs. 1 .20/- per equity s h are (face value ₹2 each) aggregating to Rs.13.29 Crores. The record date will be February 26,2024 and the dividend will be paid on or before March 12,2024."

Suprajit Engineering dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.10 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Suprajit Engineering said: “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Board fixed February 26, 2024 as ‘Record Date’ for determining the eligibility for the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders’ entitlement for interim dividend for FY 2023-24."

Vibrant Global Capital dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Vibrant Global Capital said: “We would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Vibrant Global Capital Limited held today i.e. 14th February, 2024 declared the Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.25/- (12.50%) per equity share on 2,29,07,380 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 shall be paid on or after 28th February, 2024." “the Board has fixed Monday, 26th February, 2024 as the "record date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the Interim Dividend," it added.

Gateway Distriparks dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per equity share.

Shares of the 5 companies will trade ex-dividend on Monday.

