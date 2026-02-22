Dividend Stocks: NBCC India, PI Industries, AK Capital, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Dividend Stocks: Companies like NBCC India, PI Industries, and AK Capital are among other stocks which are set to trade ex-dividend next week, starting from Monday, 23 February 2026, according to the data collected from the BSE website.

Shares trading ex-dividend on a certain date means that the company's stock will not carry forward the value of its next dividend payment. It also means that the stock price of a company will be adjusted to reflect the next dividend payout.

A dividend issue is a corporate action announced by a particular company where it pays back eligible shareholders a certain value on a per-share basis. The shareholders are usually eligible for the dividend payment up to 24 hhours before ahead of the pre-determined ‘Record Date.’

Companies will also declare other corporate actions, including bonus issues and stock splits, next week.

Stocks that will trade ex-dividends next week Stocks to trade ex-dividend on Monday, 23 February 2026 1. PI Industries Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹5 per share on Monday, 23 February 2026.

Stocks to trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, 24 February 2026 2. AK Capital Services Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹22 per share on Tuesday, 24 February 2026.

Stocks to trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, 25 February 2026 3. NBCC (India) Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.12 per share on Wednesday, 25 February 2026.

Stocks to trade ex-dividend on Thursday, 26 February 2026 4. Stratmont Industries Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.10 per share on Thursday, 26 February 2026.

Stocks to trade ex-dividend on Friday, 27 February 2026 5. Dhunseri Ventures Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share on Friday, 27 February 2026.

6. Spice Islands Industries Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per share on Friday, 27 February 2026.

Stocks that will trade bonus issue next week 1. Infobeans Technologies Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 3:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 27 February 2026.

A bonus issue of shares is a corporate action which allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders.

Stocks that will trade stock split next week 1. Fynx Capital Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on Wednesday, 25 February 2026.

2. Angle One Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on Thursday, 26 February 2026.

A stock split is when a company issues additional shares to its existing shareholders to boost liquidity. The company announces a stock split at a specified ratio based on the number of shares held.

Common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). This means that for every share held by a shareholder before the stock split, each person will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action Hilton Metal Forging Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Tuesday, 24 February 2026.

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Tuesday, 24 February 2026.

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Wednesday, 25 February 2026.

