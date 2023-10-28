Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies including Nestle India , Happiest Minds Technologies , Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Asian Paints , NTPC, Tech Mahindra, among several others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, October 30.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Cantabil Retail India will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on November 2. A stock split is a corporate action and happens when a company increases the number of its shares to boost the liquidity. The company issues additional shares to shareholders, increasing the total by the specified ratio based on the shares they held previously.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, October 30:



Happiest Minds Technologies: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2.25. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 30.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 30.



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, October 31:



Balkrishna Industries Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 31.

Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 31.

Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 31.

Sasken Technologies Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹12. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 31.

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹22. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 31.

Tips Industries Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 31.



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, November



Cyient Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹12. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 1.



Nestle India: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹140. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 1.



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, November 2:



Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 2.

Coforge Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹19. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 2.

HUL: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹18. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 2.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹6. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 2.

Laurus Labs: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.4. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 2.

Share India Securities: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹3. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 2.

Tech Mahindra: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹12. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 2.



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, November 3:



Asian Paints: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹5.15. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 3.

NTPC Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 3.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 3.

Route Mobile Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹3. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 3.

Symphony Limited: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 3.

