Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies, including Nestle India, ONGC, Gail India, CAMS, Jindal Stainless, Shree Cement, Dr. Lal PathLabs, and Mahanagar Gas, among others, will trade ex-dividend from Monday, February 3, according to data collected from the BSE website.

As per the exchange data, some companies have announced other corporate actions, such as bonus issues and stock splits.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, February 3 Apcotex Industries Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Share India Securities Ltd, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, and Wheels India Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, February 4 Aarti Drugs Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, Emami Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, LT Foods Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd, and SRF Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, February 5 Coromandel International Ltd, Ganesh Holdings Ltd, GTV Engineering Ltd, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd, Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd, Manba Finance Ltd, MAS Financial Services Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, SMC Global Securities Ltd, and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, February 6 Container Corporation Of India Ltd, India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Triveni Turbine Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, February 7 Banaras Beads Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, Clean Science and Technology Ltd, Epigral Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Julien Agro Infratech Ltd, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd, Marico Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, Shanthi Gears Ltd, Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd, Steelcast Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, and Wonder Electricals Ltd.

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Redtape Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 3:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Tuesday, February 4.

Thinkink Picturez Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 2:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday, February 5.

Sangam Finserv Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 4:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, February 7.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week: Ksolves India Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on Thursday, February 6.

Minolta Finance Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on Thursday, February 6.

AGI Infra Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, February 7.

Rama Phosphates Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, February 7.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 ( denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action: Indus Infra Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Monday, February 3.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT: Income Distribution RITES on Tuesday, February 4.

Ganesh Holdings Ltd: Rights Issue on Wednesday, February 5.

Harshil Agrotech Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Wednesday, February 5.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd: E.G.M. on Wednesday, February 5.

Alphalogic Industries Ltd: E.G.M. on Thursday, February 6.

KMG Milk Food Ltd: E.G.M. on Thursday, February 6.

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd: E.G.M. on Thursday, February 6.