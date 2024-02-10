Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies, including Nestle India, Power Grid Corporation of India, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), IRCON International and many others will others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, February 12. Some other companies will also trade ex-bonus and ex-rights in the coming week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week: Here we list out details in regard to the some of the dividend stocks: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cochin Shipyard Ltd: The PSU declared an interim dividend of ₹3.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 12.

Engineers India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 12.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd: The pharma major declared an interim dividend of ₹22. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹16. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 13.

Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹12. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 13.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd: The company declared a special dividend and an interim dividend of ₹150 and ₹50 respectively. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nestle India: The FMCG major declared an interim dividend of ₹7. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 15.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The power major declared an interim dividend of ₹4.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 15.

IRCON International Ltd: The Indian Railways' PSU declared an interim dividend of ₹1.8. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manappuram Finance Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.9. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 16.

ONGC: The state-run oil explorer declared an interim dividend. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 16.

FULL LIST: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, February 12: Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd, Banaras Beads Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Clean Science and Technology Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd, Goodyear India Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, February 13: Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, Indo Thai Securities Ltd, K.P.R. Mill Limited, Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd, SMC Global Securities Ltd, Steelcast Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, February 14: Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd, HIL Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, February 15: Man Infraconstruction Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Nestle India, Power Grid Corporation of India, UNO Minda Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, February 16: Saven Technologies Ltd, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, Akzo Nobel India Limited, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, Banco Products (India) Ltd, BEML Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd, DISA India Ltd, Emami Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, IRCON International Ltd, J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, JK Paper Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, NLC India Ltd, ONGC, Orient Cement Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, Sundaram Finance Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd.

The following are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 2:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on February 12.

K.P. Energy Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 2:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on February 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Akshar Spintex Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:5. Shares will trade ex-bonus on February 15.

A bonus issue is a corporate action which is an offer given to the existing shareholders of the company to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, the companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may decide to give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Other Corporate Action: Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on February 12 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dipna Pharmachem Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on February 12

Embassy Office Parks REIT: Income Distribution RITES on February 12

Orbit Exports Ltd: Buy Back of Shares on February 13 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

