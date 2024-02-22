Dividend stocks: NHPC has declared an interim dividend of ₹ 1.40 per equity share, Tide Water Oil (India) has declared an interim dividend of ₹ 12 per equity share

Dividend stocks: Shares of NHPC Ltd, Tide Water Oil (India) Ltd, Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd, AVT Natural Products Ltd, AK Capital Services Ltd, Sunshield Chemicals Ltd, SG Mart Ltd, and MAS Financial Services Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 22 (Thursday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend, bonus issue and stock split for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 8 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on February 22.

Dividend stocks NHPC dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.40 per equity share.

The Board of Directors approved “Payment of interim dividend at the rate of 14% ( ₹1.40/- per equity share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹ 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24", said NHPC in a stock exchange filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tide Water Oil (India) dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹12.00 per equity share.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AVT Natural Products dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.30 per equity share.

AK Capital Services: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹8.00 per equity share.

Sunshield Chemicals: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.20 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bonus shares SG Mart: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

MAS Financial Services: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock Split SG Mart: The company has declared stock split from ₹10 per equity share to ₹1 per equity share.

Shares of SG Mart will trade ex-bonus and ex-split, and MAS Financial Services will trade ex-bonus on Thursday.

