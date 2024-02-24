Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies, including Natco Pharma , NMDC , Birla Precision Technologies, among others will others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, February 26. Some other companies will also trade ex-bonus and ex-split in the coming week.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Fineotex Chemical Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1.2. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 26.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.75. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 26.

Natco Pharma: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.75. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 26.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1.1. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 26.

Vibrant Global Capital Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1.25. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 26.

NMDC Ltd: The PSU major declared an interim dividend of ₹5.75. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 27.

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.25. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 28.

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.05. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 29.

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 29.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.30. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 29.



The following are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week:



DRC Systems India Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 2:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on February 27.

Fiem Industries Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on February 28.

A bonus issue is a corporate action which is an offer given to the existing shareholders of the company to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, the companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may decide to give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.



Other Corporate Action:

New Light Apparels Ltd: E.G.M. on February 26

South Indian Bank Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on February 27

Precision Containeurs Ltd: Resolution Plan -Suspension on February 28

Bajaj Auto: Buy Back of Shares on February 29

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd: E.G.M. on March 1

Vidli Restaurants Ltd: E.G.M. on March 1

Viksit Engineering Ltd: E.G.M. on March 1

