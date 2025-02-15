Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies, which includes Oil India, Bharat Forge, Gillette India, HAL, KPI Green Energy, and Procter & Gamble Health, among others are set to trade ex-dividend from Monday, February 17, according to the data collected from BSE.

As per the exchange data, some companies have announced other corporate actions, such as bonus issues and stock splits.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, February 17 Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd, Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd, IRCON International Ltd, Oil India Ltd, and Premco Global Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, February 18 Saven Technologies Ltd, Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Ltd, Fineotex Chemical Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Greenpanel Industries Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Honda India Power Products Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, K.P. Energy Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd, KSE Ltd, Maithan Alloys Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd, NCL Industries Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, and United Drilling Tools Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, February 20 AVT Natural Products Ltd, ESAB India Ltd, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd, and Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, February 21 Bombay Burmah Trading Corp. Ltd, Cantabil Retail India Ltd, Career Point Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, India Nippon Electricals Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Meera Industries Ltd, Modison Ltd, Nirlon Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, QGO Finance Ltd, Sandesh Ltd, and SJVN Ltd.

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Gujarat Toolroom Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 5:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Tuesday, February 18.

Kothari Products Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Tuesday, February 18.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week: Capital India Finance Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Monday, February 17.

Conart Engineers Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on Tuesday, February 18.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

Most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action: Euro Asia Exports Ltd: E.G.M on Monday, February 17.

Rajath Finance Limited: Rights issue of shares on Friday, February 21.