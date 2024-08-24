Hello User
Dividend Stocks: Oil India, Jindal Stainless, Hindustan Zinc among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Dividend Stocks: Oil India, Jindal Stainless, Hindustan Zinc among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Nikita Prasad

  • Dividend Stocks: Oil India, Jindal Stainless, Hindustan Zinc among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Dividend Stocks: Several stocks such as Manappuram Finance, NCC Ltd, among others will trade ex-dividend next week.

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies including MOIL Ltd, Hindustan Zinc, Oil India, Jindal Stainless, among others will trade ex-dividend starting Monday, August 19, 2024. According to BSE data, some companies have announced other corporate actions, such as share buybacks, bonus issues, and stock splits.

The ex-dividend date is the day the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, August 26, 2024:

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Welcast Steels Ltd, Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
