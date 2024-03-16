Dividend Stocks: Oil India, PFC, TVS Motor Company, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; check full list
Dividend Stocks: Several major PSUs and private firms such as BEL, Oil India, Patanjali Foods, among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week.
Dividend Stocks: Shares of public-sector undertakings (PSUs) includingBharat Electronic Ltd (BEL), Oil India, and Power Finance Corporation (PFC), along with some other companies such as TVS Motor Company, will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, March 18, 2024. Along with these, some other firms will also trade ex-split, ex-rights, and ex-bonus, according to data on the BSE.
