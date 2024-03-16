Dividend Stocks: Shares of public-sector undertakings (PSUs) includingBharat Electronic Ltd (BEL), Oil India , and Power Finance Corporation (PFC), along with some other companies such as TVS Motor Company, will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, March 18, 2024. Along with these, some other firms will also trade ex-split, ex-rights, and ex-bonus, according to data on the BSE .

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Here we list out the dividend details in regard to the some of the stocks:

Oil India: The oil explorer declared an interim dividend of ₹8.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 18.

TVS Motor Company: The automobile major declared an interim dividend of ₹8. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 19.

Castrol India: The company declared a final dividend of ₹4.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 21.

Patanjali Foods Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹6. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 21.

BEL: The aerospace PSU declared an interim dividend of ₹0.7. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 22.

PFC: The PSU declared an interim dividend of ₹3. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 22.



FULL LIST:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, March 18: Oil India



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, March 19: Kama Holdings Limited, KEI Industries, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, TVS Motor Company

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, March 20: AGI Infra Ltd, Axtel Industries Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, March 21: Castrol India, Ksolves India Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, March 22: BEL, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, PFC.

