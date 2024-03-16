Hello User
Dividend Stocks: Oil India, PFC, TVS Motor Company, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; check full list

Dividend Stocks: Oil India, PFC, TVS Motor Company, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; check full list

Nikita Prasad

  • Dividend Stocks: Several major PSUs and private firms such as BEL, Oil India, Patanjali Foods, among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week.

Several stocks are trading ex-dividend, ex-split and ex-bonus next week

Dividend Stocks: Shares of public-sector undertakings (PSUs) includingBharat Electronic Ltd (BEL), Oil India, and Power Finance Corporation (PFC), along with some other companies such as TVS Motor Company, will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, March 18, 2024. Along with these, some other firms will also trade ex-split, ex-rights, and ex-bonus, according to data on the BSE.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Here we list out the dividend details in regard to the some of the stocks:

Oil India: The oil explorer declared an interim dividend of 8.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 18.

TVS Motor Company: The automobile major declared an interim dividend of 8. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 19.

Castrol India: The company declared a final dividend of 4.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 21.

Patanjali Foods Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 6. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 21.

BEL: The aerospace PSU declared an interim dividend of 0.7. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 22.

PFC: The PSU declared an interim dividend of 3. Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 22.

FULL LIST:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, March 18: Oil IndiaStocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, March 19: Kama Holdings Limited, KEI Industries, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, TVS Motor Company

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, March 20: AGI Infra Ltd, Axtel Industries Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, March 21: Castrol India, Ksolves India Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, March 22: BEL, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, PFC.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
