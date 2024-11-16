Dividend Stocks: ONGC, Asian Paints, MRF, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Riya R Alex
Published16 Nov 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Dividend stocks: Shares of major companies, such as ONGC, Asian Paints, Ashok Leyland, MRF and others, are scheduled to trade ex-dividend starting on Monday, November 18, 2024, according to BSE.

Some of the major companies have announced various corporate actions, including the extraordinary general meetings (EGM), resolution plan, and stock split, according to BSE data.

The day when the equity share price adjusts to show the next dividend payout is known as the ex-dividend date. When the stock becomes ex-dividend, it means that the stock does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

 

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

 

Stock trading ex-dividend on Monday, November 18, 2024:

CFF Fluid Control Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.5.

Emami Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 4.

Manappuram Finance Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 3.

 

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, November 19, 2024:

A K Capital Services Ltd. The company declared an interim dividend of 12.

Akzo Nobel India Limited: The company declared an interim dividend of 70.

Ashok Leyland Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 2.

Asian Paints Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 4.25.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 5.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 4.

ESAB India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 25.

Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 7.2.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 4.

MRF Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 3.

Info Edge (India) Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 12.

Navneet Education Limited: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.5.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 6.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of 95.

PPAP Automotive Limited: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.

Precision Wires India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.35.

R Systems International Limited: The company declared an interim dividend of 6.5.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.5.

Saksoft Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.4.

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.

Transcorp International Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.3.

Vaibhav Global Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.5.

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.

Stock trading ex-dividend on Thursday, November 21, 2024:

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.

Satia Industries Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.1.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, November 22, 2024:

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.1.

FDC Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 5.

Mawana Sugars Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 3.

MSTC Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 4.

Nile Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 4.

REC Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 4.

Orient Technologies Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.8.

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.

Panama Petrochem Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 2.

Premco Global Ltd: The company declared a special dividend of 39.

Steelcast Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.35.

Veedol Corporation Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 39.

Other corporate actions

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd: The company will split its stock from 10 to 1.

Kanel Industries Limited: Resolution plan (suspension) on November 19.

Nexus Select Trust: Income Distribution (RITES) on November 21.

East West Freight Carriers Ltd: Extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on November 22.

Grand Foundry Ltd: EGM on November 22.

Kundan Minerals And Metals Ltd: EGM on November 22.

 

First Published:16 Nov 2024, 08:06 PM IST
