Dividend stocks: ONGC, Emami, Torrent Power, Page Industries among 28 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
Dividend stock ONGC has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share, Emami has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Emami, Torrent Power, Page Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, IRCON International, Sundaram Finance, Manappuram Finance, BEML, Siyaram Silk Mills, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, NLC India, JK Paper, Alkem Laboratories, Bajaj Consumer Care, Banco Products (India), Saven Technologies, Aarti Pharmalabs, Akzo Nobel India, Computer Age Management Services, Disa India, Firstsource Solutions, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, J.B.Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Orient Cement, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Triveni Turbine, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Mitsu Chem Plast, and Scanpoint Geomatics will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 16 (Friday).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started