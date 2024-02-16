Dividend stocks: Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Emami, Torrent Power, Page Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, IRCON International, Sundaram Finance, Manappuram Finance, BEML, Siyaram Silk Mills, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, NLC India, JK Paper, Alkem Laboratories, Bajaj Consumer Care, Banco Products (India), Saven Technologies, Aarti Pharmalabs, Akzo Nobel India, Computer Age Management Services, Disa India, Firstsource Solutions, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, J.B.Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Orient Cement, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Triveni Turbine, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Mitsu Chem Plast, and Scanpoint Geomatics will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 16 (Friday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and rights issue for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 30 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on February 16.

Interim Dividend ONGC: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.00 per equity share.

Emami: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.00 per equity share.

Torrent Power: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹12.00 per equity share.

Page Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹100.00 per equity share.

JK Tyre & Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share.

IRCON International: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.80 per equity share.

Sundaram Finance: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹14.00 per equity share.

Manappuram Finance: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.90 per equity share.

BEML: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share.

Siyaram Silk Mills: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.75 per equity share.

NLC India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share.

JK Paper: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share.

Alkem Laboratories: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹35.00 per equity share.

Bajaj Consumer Care: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share.

Banco Products (India): The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹20.00 per equity share.

Saven Technologies: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

Aarti Pharmalabs: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

Akzo Nobel India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹50.00 per equity share.

Computer Age Management Services: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹12.00 per equity share.

Disa India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹100.00 per equity share.

Firstsource Solutions: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share.

J.B.Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share.

Orient Cement: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per equity share.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.70 per equity share.

Triveni Turbine: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.30 per equity share and special dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share.

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.60 per equity share.

Shares of the 28 companies will trade ex-dividend on Friday.

Rights Issue Mitsu Chem Plast: The company has declared a rights issue of equity shares.

Scanpoint Geomatics: The company has declared a rights issue of equity shares.

Shares of the 2 companies will trade ex-rights on Friday.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

