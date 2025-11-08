Dividend Stocks: ONGC, Nuvama Wealth, Amara Raja, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Dividend Stocks: Ajanta Pharma, ONGC, Nuvama Wealth, Amara Raja, Godfrey Phillips India, Power Grid Corp, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, and Saregama India are among other companies that are set to trade ex-dividend in the upcoming week, starting Monday, 10 November 2025.

Firms will trade ex-dividend, which means that company stocks will be adjusted to reflect the next dividend payout. From the ex-dividend date onwards, the company shares will not carry the value of their next dividend payment.

A dividend issue is a corporate action in which the company pays an amount on a per-share basis to all eligible shareholders who are invested in the shares of the company before the ‘Record Date’ of the payment. The shareholders will be eligible for a dividend issue up to 24 hours ahead of the record date.

Official exchange data showed that the companies will declare other corporate actions, including stock splits and bonus issues, next week.

Stocks that will trade ex-dividends next week Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, 10 November 2025 Ajanta Pharma Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, and Transcorp International Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, 11 November 2025 Astral Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, and Steelcast Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, 12 November 2025 Elitecon International Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, Sagility Ltd, and Symphony Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, 13 November 2025 Adf Foods Ltd, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd, and Sasken Technologies Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, 14 November 2025 Bayer CropScience Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, D-Link (India) Ltd, Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, Indag Rubber Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, K.P. Energy Ltd, KP Green Engineering Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd, Mafatlal Industries Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd, Nava Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), Premco Global Ltd, Pricol Ltd, and Saksoft Ltd.

Stocks that will trade ex-stock split next week Sampre Nutritions Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, 14 November 2025.

Websol Energy System Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, 14 November 2025.

A stock split of shares means a firm issues additional shares to its existing shareholders in order to boost liquidity. The company announces a stock split in a specified ratio based on the previous shares held.

The common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). This means that for every share held by a shareholder before the stock split, each person will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Stocks that will trade bonus issue next week Sampre Nutritions Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 14 November 2025.

SMC Global Securities Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 14 November 2025.

A bonus issue of shares is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders.

Other Corporate Action Nexus Select Trust — Income Distribution RITES on Monday, 7 November 2025.

POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust — Income Distribution RITES on Monday, 7 November 2025.

Allcargo Gati Ltd — Amalgamation of shares on Wednesday, 12 November 2025.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd — Amalgamation of shares on Wednesday, 12 November 2025.

Indus Infra Trust — Income Distribution (InvIT) on Wednesday, 12 November 2025.

Knowledge Realty Trust — Income Distribution RITES on Thursday, 13 November 2025.

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust — Income Distribution (InvIT) on Friday, 14 November 2025.

GHCL Ltd — Buy Back of Shares on Friday, 14 November 2025.

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust — Income Distribution (InvIT) on Friday, 14 November 2025.

Infosys Ltd — Buy Back of Shares on Friday, 14 November 2025.

Interise Trust — Income Distribution (InvIT) on Friday, 14 November 2025.

Maple Infrastructure Trust — Income Distribution (InvIT) on Friday, 14 November 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.