Dividend Stocks: ONGC, Patanjali Foods, NTPC, among others to trade ex-dividend next week | Check details here

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts itself to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means the shares do not carry the value of their next dividend payment from that day forward. The dividend issue will be payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

According to BSE data, many companies also announced other corporate actions, including bonus issues and stock splits.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, 1 September 2025 Alivus Life Sciences Ltd, Elnet Technologies Ltd, Kanpur Plastipack Ltd, Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd, Rishiroop Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, and Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, 2 September 2025 Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, Bansal Roofing Products Ltd, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd, EPL Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Hikal Ltd, Ion Exchange India Ltd, Krystal Integrated Services Ltd, Modison Ltd, Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd, Panama Petrochem Ltd, Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd, Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd, TPL Plastech Ltd, and Yasho Industries Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, 3 September 2025 Asahi India Glass Ltd, Carraro India Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, GeeCee Ventures Ltd, International Combustion India Ltd, Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd, Pokarna Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Prevest Denpro Ltd, VST Tillers Tractors Ltd, and Yash Highvoltage Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, 4 September 2025 A-1 Ltd, Allied Digital Services Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd, AksharChem India Ltd, Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd, ASI Industries Ltd, Baid Finserv Ltd, Bharat Bijlee Ltd, BMW Industries Ltd, Chemfab Alkalis Ltd, Clean Science and Technology Ltd, Comfort Commotrade Ltd, Comfort Fincap Ltd, Entertainment Network (India) Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd, The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Kopran Ltd, Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd, Lloyds Enterprises Ltd, Mazda Ltd, Mach Conferences And Events Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd, Nahar Capital and Financial Services Ltd, Nahar Polyfilms Ltd, Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd, National Plastic Technologies Ltd, The New India Assurance Company Ltd, NIIT Ltd, NIIT Learning Systems Ltd, NRB Bearings Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), Perfectpac Ltd, POCL Enterprises Ltd, Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd, Ruby Mills Ltd, Savera Industries Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd, Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd, Sirca Paints India Ltd, SNL Bearings Ltd, Sterling Tools Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Surya Roshni Ltd, Themis Medicare Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd, Transrail Lighting Ltd, TVS Srichakra Ltd, Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd, Universal Cables Ltd and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd.

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week Halder Venture Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 2:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Monday, 2 September 2025.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week Pavna Industries Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Monday, 1 September 2025.

Bluegod Entertainment Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Tuesday, 2 September 2025.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

Most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Actions Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd: Rights issue of shares on Tuesday, 2 September 2025.

