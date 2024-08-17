Dividend Stocks: ONGC, Reliance Industries, IRCTC, ABB India, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies, including Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Reliance Industries, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Mazda Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, ABB India, among others, will trade ex-dividend starting Monday, August 19, 2024. According to BSE data, some companies have announced other corporate actions, such as share buybacks, bonus issues, and stock splits.

The ex-dividend date is the day the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, August 19, 2024:

Man Infraconstruction Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, August 20, 2024:

AIA Engineering Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Century Enka Ltd, Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd, Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, JK Paper Ltd, Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Leel Electricals Ltd, Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd, National Peroxide Ltd, Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd, The Phoenix Mills Ltd, PI Industries Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Sanghvi Movers Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, Sun Tv Network Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, August 21, 2024:

Bharat Bijlee Ltd, Emami Paper Mills Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), India Glycols Ltd, ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd, ITD Cementation India Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd, Linc Ltd, Credo Brands Marketing Ltd, Pfizer Ltd, Rajapalayam Mills Ltd, Satia Industries Ltd, Satia Industries Ltd, Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd, Symphony Limited, Uniparts India Ltd, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, August 22, 2024:

A-1 Acid Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Benares Hotels Ltd, Gretex Corporate Services Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd, Goldiam International Ltd, Hester Biosciences Ltd, Hindware Home Innovation Ltd, Investment & Precision Castings Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL), Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd, L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros. Ltd, Mazda Ltd, Omax Autos Ltd, Panama Petrochem Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Sirca Paints India Ltd