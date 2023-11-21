comScore
Dividend stocks: ONGC, Sun TV, Coal India, 9 other shares to trade ex-dividend today
Dividend stocks: ONGC, Sun TV, Coal India, 9 other shares to trade ex-dividend today

 Rajendra Saxena

Dividend stocks 2023: Gillette India, Senco Gold, Gujarat Pipavav Port, EID Parry, EPL, National Peroxide, RMC Switchgears, Talbros Engineering, and Tide Water Oil (India) are other 9 shares to trade ex-dividend today

Coal India dividend 2023: Board of directors of the state-owned company has declared an interim dividend of ₹15.25 per share for the financial year 2023-24.Premium
Coal India dividend 2023: Board of directors of the state-owned company has declared an interim dividend of 15.25 per share for the financial year 2023-24.

Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of Coal India Ltd, E.I.D.-Parry (India) Ltd, EPL Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, National Peroxide Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, RMC Switchgears Ltd, Senco Gold Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, Talbros Engineering Ltd, and Tide Water Oil (India) Ltd will be in focus when stock market opens today.

The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and final dividend for its eligible shareholders.

Interim Dividends

Coal India: Coal India has declared an interim dividend of 15.25 per share. The PSU reported a 12.5% rise in consolidated net profit to 6,799.77 crore for the September quarter on account of higher sales.

Gujarat Pipavav Port: Gujarat Pipavav Port has declared an interim dividend of 3.60 per share. The company reported a 51% rise in consolidated net profit at 107.6 crore for the September quarter, helped by higher income.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has declared an interim dividend of 5.75 per share. It reported a 20% drop in September quarter net profit at 10,216 crore on decline in oil prices and lower output.

Sun TV Network: Sun TV Network has declared an interim dividend of 5 per share. The broadcaster reported an increase of 14.05% in consolidated profit after tax at 464.54 crore for the September quarter.

E.I.D.-Parry (India): E.I.D.-Parry (India) has declared an interim dividend of 4 per share. The company reported a net profit at 452.27 crore in September quarter, up 87.35% from 241.40 crore a year ago.

Talbros Engineering: Talbros Engineering has declared an interim dividend of 1.50 per share. The company reported a net profit at 4.44 crore in September quarter, down 42.74% from 7.75 crore a year ago.

Tide Water Oil (India): Tide Water Oil (India) has declared an interim dividend of 20 per share. The company reported a net profit at 20.96 crore in September quarter, up 25.81% from 16.66 crore a year ago..

EPL Ltd: EPL has declared an interim dividend of 2.15 per share.

RMC Switchgears: RMC Switchgears has declared an interim dividend of 0.20 per share.

Senco Gold: Senco Gold has declared an interim dividend of 1 per share.

Final Dividends

Gillette India: Gillette India has declared a final dividend of 50 per share. The company reported 6.81% increase in net profit at 92.69 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

National Peroxide: National Peroxide has declared a final dividend of 1 per share. The company reported a net profit at 0.02 crore in September quarter, down 100.91% from 2.70 crore a year ago.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision. 

Updated: 21 Nov 2023, 06:37 AM IST
