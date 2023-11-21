The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and final dividend for its eligible shareholders.

Interim Dividends Coal India: Coal India has declared an interim dividend of ₹15.25 per share. The PSU reported a 12.5% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹6,799.77 crore for the September quarter on account of higher sales.

Gujarat Pipavav Port: Gujarat Pipavav Port has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.60 per share. The company reported a 51% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹107.6 crore for the September quarter, helped by higher income.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.75 per share. It reported a 20% drop in September quarter net profit at ₹10,216 crore on decline in oil prices and lower output.

Sun TV Network: Sun TV Network has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share. The broadcaster reported an increase of 14.05% in consolidated profit after tax at ₹464.54 crore for the September quarter.

E.I.D.-Parry (India): E.I.D.-Parry (India) has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per share. The company reported a net profit at ₹452.27 crore in September quarter, up 87.35% from ₹241.40 crore a year ago.

Talbros Engineering: Talbros Engineering has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share. The company reported a net profit at ₹4.44 crore in September quarter, down 42.74% from ₹7.75 crore a year ago.

Tide Water Oil (India): Tide Water Oil (India) has declared an interim dividend of ₹20 per share. The company reported a net profit at ₹20.96 crore in September quarter, up 25.81% from ₹16.66 crore a year ago.

EPL Ltd: EPL has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.15 per share.

RMC Switchgears: RMC Switchgears has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.20 per share.

Senco Gold: Senco Gold has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share.

Final Dividends Gillette India: Gillette India has declared a final dividend of ₹50 per share. The company reported 6.81% increase in net profit at ₹92.69 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

National Peroxide: National Peroxide has declared a final dividend of ₹1 per share. The company reported a net profit at ₹0.02 crore in September quarter, down 100.91% from ₹2.70 crore a year ago.

