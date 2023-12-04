Dividend Stocks: Panchsheel Organics to trade ex-dividend today
Stock Market News: Panchsheel Organics Ltd shares will trade ex-dividend today as the board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹0.80 per share for the financial year 2023–24.
Panchsheel Organics Ltd shares will be under investors’ radar on Monday's trade as they will trade ex-dividend today. The board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹0.80 per share with a face value of ₹10 each for the financial year 2023–24.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started