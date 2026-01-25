Dividend Stocks: Persistent Systems, United Spirits, Wipro, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Dividend Stocks: Companies like Persistent Systems, United Spirits, K.P. Energy, Wipro, IIFL Finance, Jindal Stainless, Orient Electric, Zensar Technologies, and India Motor Parts & Accessories are among other companies that are set to trade ex-dividend in the upcoming week, according to BSE data.

Ex-dividend shares mean that the company's stock price is set to be adjusted to reflect the next dividend payout from that date. Hence, the share price will not carry forward the value of their next dividend payment.

A dividend issue is when a company decides to pay back its eligible shareholders on a per-share basis. So, people who are invested in the company's stock before the pre-determined ‘Record Date’ of the dividend payment. Investors will be eligible for the dividend payment up to 24 hours ahead of the record date.

Stocks that will trade ex-dividends next week Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, 27 January 2026 1. Ksolves India Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹5 per share on Tuesday, 27 January 2026.

2. Persistent Systems Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹22 per share on Tuesday, 27 January 2026.

3. SRF Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹5 per share on Tuesday, 27 January 2026.

4. United Spirits Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹6 per share on Tuesday, 27 January 2026.

5. Wipro Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹6 per share on Tuesday, 27 January 2026.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, 28 January 2026 6. KEI Industries Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹4.5 per share on Wednesday, 28 January 2026.

7. K.P. Energy Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.2 per share on Wednesday, 28 January 2026.

8. KPI Green Energy Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.2 per share on Wednesday, 28 January 2026.

9. Wendt (India) Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹20 per share on Wednesday, 28 January 2026.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, 29 January 2026 10. Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹5 per share on Thursday, 29 January 2026.

11. IIFL Finance Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹4 per share on Thursday, 29 January 2026.

12. India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹10 per share on Thursday, 29 January 2026.

13. Jindal Stainless Ltd will declare an interim dividend of Re 1 per share on Thursday, 29 January 2026.

14. Orient Electric Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per share on Thursday, 29 January 2026.

15. Shanthi Gears Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹3 per share on Thursday, 29 January 2026.

16. Zensar Technologies Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹2.4 per share on Thursday, 29 January 2026.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, 30 January 2026 17. Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd will declare an interim dividend of Re 1 per share on Friday, 30 January 2026.

18. Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) will declare an interim dividend of ₹3.5 per share on Friday, 30 January 2026.

19. Coforge Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹4 per share on Friday, 30 January 2026.

20. Siemens Energy India Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹4 per share on Friday, 30 January 2026.

21. Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per share on Friday, 30 January 2026.

22. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹5 per share on Friday, 30 January 2026.

23. Innova Captab Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹2 per share on Friday, 30 January 2026.

24. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹3.5 per share on Friday, 30 January 2026.

25. Mastek Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹8 per share on Friday, 30 January 2026.

26. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹1.6 per share on Friday, 30 January 2026.

Other Corporate Action 1. Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Tuesday, 27 January 2026.

2. Travels & Rentals Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Wednesday, 28 January 2026.

3. Arunis Abode Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Friday, 30 January 2026.

4. Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Friday, 30 January 2026.

5. Matrimony.com Ltd: Buy Back of Shares on Friday, 30 January 2026.

6. Mindspace Business Parks REIT: Income Distribution RITES on Friday, 30 January 2026.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee