Dividend Stocks: PFC, AK Capital, Nile, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Dividend Stocks: Companies like Power Finance Corp. (PFC), AK Capital, Nile, Ingersoll-Rand (India), Shyamkamal Investments, and Aryavan Enterprise are among others which will trade ex-dividend in the upcoming week starting Monday, 24 November 2025. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated22 Nov 2025, 10:25 PM IST
Dividend Stocks: Some companies are trading ex-dividend next week, while others will trade on other corporate news developments, including a bonus issue and stock split starting Monday, 24 November 2025.
Dividend Stocks: Some companies are trading ex-dividend next week, while others will trade on other corporate news developments, including a bonus issue and stock split starting Monday, 24 November 2025.

Dividend Stocks: Companies like Power Finance Corp. (PFC), AK Capital, Nile, Ingersoll-Rand (India), Shyamkamal Investments, Meera Industries and Aryavan Enterprise are among other companies that are set to trade ex-dividend next week, starting Monday, 24 November 2025.

Shares trading ex-dividend means that the stock price of a firm will be adjusted to reflect the next dividend payout. From the ex-dividend date onwards, the company shares will not carry the value of their next dividend payment.

A dividend issue is a corporate action where a company pays an amount on a per-share basis to all eligible shareholders who are invested in the shares of the company before the ‘Record Date’ of the payment. The shareholders in the respective companies will be eligible for the dividend payment up to 24 hours ahead of the record date.

Some companies will also declare other corporate actions, including bonus issues, in the upcoming week.

Stocks that will trade ex-dividends next week

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, 25 November 2025

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd will declare an interim dividend of 55 per share on Tuesday, 25 November 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, 26 November 2025

Power Finance Corporation Ltd will declare an interim dividend of 3.65 per share on Wednesday, 26 November 2025.

Shyamkamal Investments Ltd will declare an interim dividend of 0.1 per share on Wednesday, 26 November 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, 27 November 2025

AK Capital Services Ltd will declare an interim dividend of 16 per share on Thursday, 27 November 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, 28 November 2025

Aryavan Enterprise Ltd will declare an interim dividend of 0.5 per share on Friday, 28 November 2025.

Meera Industries Ltd will declare an interim dividend of 0.5 per share on Friday, 28 November 2025.

Nile Ltd will declare an interim dividend of 5 per share on Friday, 28 November 2025.

Stocks that will trade bonus issue next week

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday, 26 November 2025.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 2:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 28 November 2025.

A bonus issue of shares is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders.

Stocks that will trade stock split next week

Unison Metals Ltd will undergo a stock split from 10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, 28 November 2025.

A stock split of shares means a firm issues additional shares to its existing shareholders in order to boost liquidity. The company announces a stock split in a specified ratio based on the previous shares held.

The common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). This means that for every share held by a shareholder before the stock split, each person will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Monday, 24 November 2025.

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd: Amalgamation of shares on Tuesday, 25 November 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Key Takeaways
  • Power Finance Corp. (PFC), AK Capital, and Nile are among other stocks to trade ex-dividend next week.
  • HDFC AMC and Thyrocare Technologies will trade ex-bonus next week, starting Monday, 24 November 2025.
  • Unison Metals will undergo a stock split next week.
Dividend StocksStock SplitInterim DividendStock MarketBonus IssueIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Dividend Stocks: PFC, AK Capital, Nile, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here
