Dividend stocks: PFC, Natco Pharma, Manappuram Finance, 14 other shares to trade ex-dividend today
PFC dividend 2023: Power Finance Corporation board has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share
Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of BMW Industries Ltd, Career Point Ltd, Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd, EMS Ltd, Esab India Ltd, Goldiam International Ltd, GPT Infraprojects Ltd, Indag Rubber Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd, Sharat Industries Ltd, Uniparts India Ltd, Xtglobal Infotech Ltd, Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, and Avantel Ltd will be in focus when stock market opens today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started